Gary Fire Department to send off West Side basketball team with parade

GARY — West Side's boys basketball team, which has qualified for Saturday's Class 4A semistate in Lafayette, will receive a special send-off on Friday.

The Gary Fire Department and EMS team will escort the team on a parade beginning at noon Friday.

The parade will start at the school at Ninth Avenue and Gerry Street and proceed south on Gerry Street to 15th Avenue, east on 15th to Burr Street, south on Burr to Interstate 80/94, east on 80/94 to Broadway and north on Broadway to Fifth Avenue.

From there, the team will head east on Fifth Avenue to I-65 for the trip to Lafayette.

West Side (22-4) plays Carmel (24-2) at 2:45 p.m. Saturday Region time in the semistate. The winner advances to play either Lawrence North (27-2) or Bloomington South (25-4) in the Class 4A state championship game on Saturday, April 3 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Saturday's game against Carmel will be broadcast on WEFM-FM (95.9), rrsn.com and the Region Radio Sports Network Facebook page.