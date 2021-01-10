Gary Housing Authority purchases Horace Mann, Ralph Waldo Emerson schools

GARY — The Gary Community School Corp. closed two more offers on vacant buildings over winter break, adding to the 14 sales negotiated by the district within the last year.

Horace Mann High School and Ralph Waldo Emerson School were sold to the Gary Housing Authority for $5,000 each, according to an updated GCSC list of building sales.

In its sales, the district included the transfer of neighboring Vohr Elementary with Horace Mann, and Spaulding Elementary with nearby Emerson.

The finalized sales bring the district’s total properties sold over the last year to 16 — moving the financially distressed corporation closer to its goal of shedding ownership of dozens of abandoned properties that city leaders have labeled as a blight to their community.

The Gary Housing Authority also finalized a purchase of Ernie Pyle Elementary for $160,000 earlier this winter.

The sales come about a year after the Gary Community School Corp. announced listings for two dozen vacant properties as calls for action intensified following the discovery of a 27-year-old woman’s body in the district’s abandoned Horace Norton Elementary School in November 2019.