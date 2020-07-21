Gary kicks off school referendum campaign with virtual community conversations

GARY — School officials are beginning to lay the groundwork for an eight-year referendum they say can help end the district's state takeover status.
Gary Emergency Manager Paige McNulty, Gary Teachers Union President GlenEva Dunham and state Rep. Vernon Smith, D-Gary, who sits as an advisory member of the state agency overseeing the Gary schools takeover, made their case for a referendum Tuesday in two community conversations.
The trio first appeared on Gary's WLTH Radio 1370-AM and was scheduled later in the day to take questions in a live feed on the school corporation's Facebook page.
"We've gone from a $22 million deficit down to a $6 million deficit as of Jan. 31," McNulty said. "We have to have a balanced budget to end state control and that's why we're seeking this. This is the quickest way for us to get out of state control and into local control."
The Gary Community School Corp.'s emergency management team earned the blessing of Indiana's Distressed Unit Appeal Board earlier this month to pursue a referendum that could, if passed in November, bring more than $6 million to the district annually.
If approved by the state’s Department of Local Government Finance, the Gary Community School Corporation plans to ask Gary voters to support a 44-cent per $100 assessed valuation tax increase. That increase, McNulty said Tuesday, will be about 16 cents per day for the average homeowner and 43 cents per day for the average business.
Smith outlined how he hopes this fall's referendum attempt will be different from past efforts.
The district tried in May 2015, and again in November 2016 to pass referendums. Both attempts failed by narrow margins.
This time, school officials say the district is acting with greater transparency and has put forward a more detailed plan for the intended use of referendum funds, including a promise that the first $1 million collected would be put toward teacher raises — the first Gary teachers would see in about 12 years.
"The money is being spelled out this time, so there's a degree of transparency with this," said Smith, a vocal critic of the state takeover effort. "If you want supportive people, you must have transparency."
Still, callers weighing in on the WLTH radio program Tuesday afternoon expressed concerns about their lack of trust in MGT Consulting, the emergency management firm hired to help turnaround the financially distressed district.
Callers questioned why some classes in the Gary district are being led by instructors employed without teachers' licenses and whether providing raises to educators, some of whom do not live in Gary, was really in taxpayers' best interest.
No funds collected through a tax increase would be paid to MGT Consulting, but would rather be used to support students and teachers, Dunham said.
She also pointed to the school district's new partnership with Indiana University Northwest which seeks to help Gary educators working on emergency permit amid a statewide teacher's shortage earn their full teaching license. And, funding Gary Community School Corp. teachers, regardless of where they live, directly benefits the children of Gary, Dunham argued.
"Our teachers' working conditions are the students' learning conditions," Dunham said. "If we can support ourselves and make our city better, that's what we need to do."
McNulty said the district plans to organize future community forums as the election season continues. The emergency manager is scheduled to join Gary Mayor Jerome Prince and Gary Health Commission Dr. Roland Walker for an update on school reopening at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.
