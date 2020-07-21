Gary kicks off school referendum campaign with virtual community conversations

Smith outlined how he hopes this fall's referendum attempt will be different from past efforts.

The district tried in May 2015, and again in November 2016 to pass referendums. Both attempts failed by narrow margins.

This time, school officials say the district is acting with greater transparency and has put forward a more detailed plan for the intended use of referendum funds, including a promise that the first $1 million collected would be put toward teacher raises — the first Gary teachers would see in about 12 years.

"The money is being spelled out this time, so there's a degree of transparency with this," said Smith, a vocal critic of the state takeover effort. "If you want supportive people, you must have transparency."

Still, callers weighing in on the WLTH radio program Tuesday afternoon expressed concerns about their lack of trust in MGT Consulting, the emergency management firm hired to help turnaround the financially distressed district.

Callers questioned why some classes in the Gary district are being led by instructors employed without teachers' licenses and whether providing raises to educators, some of whom do not live in Gary, was really in taxpayers' best interest.