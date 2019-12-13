HAMMOND — Two Region communities were granted more than $775,000 for programs that will aid treatment efforts in veteran and adult courts, as well as build programs that fight opioid abuse.
On Friday the U.S. Department of Justice announced the grants allocating more than $333 million to target opioid use nationwide, in which $775,073 is being funneled into Gary and LaPorte.
A total of $555,424 has been awarded to LaPorte County Circuit Court for a comprehensive opioid abuse site-based program.
The Gary City Court received $219,649 for an adult drug court and veterans treatment court program.
In addition, the Grant County Family Recovery Court was given $493,722 for a family drug court program.
Each day about 130 people die from opioid-related overdoses across the nation, according to the Department of Justice. To address the opioid crisis, the federal government has provided funding for preventive services, comprehensive treatment, recovery assistance, forensic science services and research.
“The opioid crisis has destroyed far too many lives and left too many Americans feeling helpless and hopeless,” Assistant Attorney General Katharine Sullivan said in a statement. “This epidemic, the most deadly in our nation’s history, is introducing new dangers and loading public health responsibilities onto the public safety duties of our law enforcement officers. The Department of Justice is here to support them during this unprecedented and extremely challenging time.”
Only nine states had a higher opioid prescribing rate than Indiana according to 2017 data from the National Institute on Drug Abuse. In 2017, health providers in Indiana wrote 74.2 opioid prescriptions for every 100 people, in contrast with the national average of 58.7 prescriptions. However, NIDA points out the 2017 numbers reflected a 31% decrease in which 2010 studies show a peak of 107.1 opioid prescriptions per 100 people.
The grants will also aid a coordinated effort from law enforcement officers, emergency responders and addiction treatment professionals when responding to overdoses. Services geared toward children affected by opioid abuse and a nationwide network of drug and treatment courts will also be supported.
In addition, the funding will target prescription drug abuse as well as broaden the ability of forensic labs and fund opioid-related research.
“In Northern Indiana, my office’s efforts to reduce opioid abuse and combat the opioid crisis are ongoing,” U.S. Attorney Thomas Kirsch said.
