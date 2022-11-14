Gary legislators say they will introduce bill to return local control to Gary schools

GARY — State legislators representing Gary held a workshop Tuesday afternoon to receive feedback from residents on how they should proceed with their efforts to return the Gary Community School Corp. to local control.

This comes nearly five years since the state government took over control of the local school system, which at the time had around $100 million of debt.

State Rep. Vernon Smith, D-Gary, said the group plans to introduce legislation that would re-establish a locally elected school board for Gary and end state management. However, he is skeptical that Republicans, who control the legislature, would allow it to be heard on the House or Senate floor.

"One thing we have to realize is that we, as Democrats, are not in control," Smith said.

Alongside Smith were state Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary; state Rep. Ragen Hatcher, D-Gary; and state Rep. Earl Harris, Jr., D-East Chicago.

"I'm not going to contradict my colleague, but that doesn't mean we have to accept this," Melton added. "Don't take what we're saying as, 'Take it and lie down.'"

Melton sympathized with the crowd, which was overwhelming displeased with the state takeover of the school system.

"As we move forward, at the end of the day, when MGT's gone, we're still going to be here as a community," Melton said, referring to MGT Consulting, a firm the state hired to manage Gary's schools. "We still have to educate our children."

The meeting at Indiana University Northwest's Moraine Student Center was moderated by Ellen Szarleta, director of IUN's Center for Urban and Regional Excellence.

Szarleta led an exercise where residents answered questions using a program on their smartphones.

She asked residents how quickly they would like to see the school district return to local control and what they would like the composition of a potential hybrid elected-appointed school board to look like.

Roughly 77% of respondents said they would like to see that transition occur by 2023 and roughly 23% said they'd like to see it happen by 2026, according to the results displayed during the meeting. Roughly 40% of the respondents said they would like to see a school board that had five elected members and two appointed members and roughly 60% said they would like to see a board with four elected members and three appointed ones.

Some attendees expressed frustration at the lack of options in the surveys.

"What if I don't want hybrid altogether?" asked Pauline Millard-Evans, who explained that she wanted an entirely elected board.

Szarleta explained that this question was based on the fact that more people said they wanted a hybrid board than an entirely elected board during the October meeting. She also said that these survey results are not binding; they are simply to help legislators get an idea of what constituents are thinking.

"You need to understand where we are in this process," Smith added, concurring with Szarleta. "We're just here to feel a pulse."

Many of the residents took the meeting as another opportunity to vent their frustration with the state takeover of their schools.

Tracy Coleman, an attorney in Gary, called the situation "a humanitarian crisis."

She pointed out that since the takeover, several metrics of student success such as graduation rates and standardized test scores, have dropped under state control. The Times has previously reported that from 2016 to 2022, the district's overall high school graduation rate drop from 89% to 63% and one of it's schools, Banneker Elementary, has seen the percentage of its students passing state standards from 98% to 65%.

"I don't want to hear anything from MTG on academics because the data shows they can't support our children," Coleman said.