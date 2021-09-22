Gary man apologizes for 2018 killing as he begins imprisonment

CROWN POINT — A 33-year-old Gary man attempted to atone to the family of a man he fatally shot three years ago.

Jason R. Burgess, who appeared Tuesday in Lake Criminal Court for sentencing, turned to a dozen relatives and friends of James D. Franklin and said, “It won’t bring him back, but I want to apologize.”

Judge Diane Boswell sentenced Burgess to 38 years in prison following Burgess’ plea of guilty, but mentally ill, to charges of voluntary manslaughter — enhanced by Burgess’ use of a firearm — and attempted battery.

Burgess gave up his right to a jury trial in return for the Lake County Prosecutor’s office dismissing the more serious charge of murder.

Police allege Burgess became violent Feb. 15, 2018, after his former girlfriend falsely accused Franklin of hitting hit her.

Burgess hunted Franklin down to the 4200 block of Kentucky Street in Gary and fired a volley of no fewer than 30 gunshots at Franklin and Franklin’s son.

The woman later admitted to police that she, not Franklin, was the aggressor in the fight between them.