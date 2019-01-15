A Gary man was shot to death Tuesday evening, according to the Lake County Coroner's Office.
At 6:50 p.m. Robert Sanders, 30, of Gary, was pronounced dead by the coroner's office. His death was ruled as a homicide, according to the Lake County coroner's office.
The shooting took place at the 800 block of E. 51st Place in Gary, according to the coroner's records.
Attempts to get more information from police were unsuccessful as of late Tuesday night.
