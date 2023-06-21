HAMMOND — U.S. District Court Judge Philip P. Simon imposed a 292-month prison term Thursday on a Gary man convicted of a 2019 bank robbery.

The judge sentenced 55-year-old Anthony H. Day who a federal court jury found guilty Jan. 19 of taking more than $4,000 at gunpoint from employees of the First Financial Bank in Hammond.

The U.S. Attorney describes Day in court papers as a career criminal with arrests dating back to 1983 for a plethora of crimes including: intimidation, fleeing law enforcement, residential entry, battery, intimidation, stalking and a previous firearms violation.

His juvenile record, from age 16, includes adjudications for robbery and misdemeanor theft. He has adult convictions for aggravated battery and attempting to murder someone during a shooting in Lake County.

Day was facing murder charges during the summer of 2019 over allegations he shot and wounded his ex-girlfriend and killed her new boyfriend, Ajohnte J. Griffin, 36, of East Chicago two years earlier.

But legal complications delayed this 2019 trial, so he was free on bond when he and co-defendant 43-year-old Omarr R. Williams committed the bank robbery Oct. 8, 2019.

Police using a global positioning device stashed in the bank loot tracked Day and Williams shortly after the Oct. 8 robbery to a wooded area in the 500 block of Burr Street in Gary’s Tarrytown neighborhood.

Police said they captured Day hiding in a wooded area near the parked getaway car and Williams about six blocks away.

Williams pleaded guilty Nov. 17, 2021, to the bank robbery involving the Oct. 8 holdup. He is serving a prison term of 235 months.

This investigation was led by the Federal Bureau of Investigation with the assistance of the Hammond Police Department.

