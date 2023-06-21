HAMMOND — U.S. District Court Judge Philip P. Simon imposed a 292-month prison term Thursday on a Gary man convicted of a 2019 bank robbery.
The judge sentenced 55-year-old Anthony H. Day who a federal court jury found guilty Jan. 19 of taking more than $4,000 at gunpoint from employees of the First Financial Bank in Hammond.
The U.S. Attorney describes Day in court papers as a career criminal with arrests dating back to 1983 for a plethora of crimes including: intimidation, fleeing law enforcement, residential entry, battery, intimidation, stalking and a previous firearms violation.
His juvenile record, from age 16, includes adjudications for robbery and misdemeanor theft. He has adult convictions for aggravated battery and attempting to murder someone during a shooting in Lake County.
But legal complications delayed this 2019 trial, so he was free on bond when he and co-defendant 43-year-old Omarr R. Williams committed the bank robbery Oct. 8, 2019.
Police using a global positioning device stashed in the bank loot tracked Day and Williams shortly after the Oct. 8 robbery to a wooded area in the 500 block of Burr Street in Gary’s Tarrytown neighborhood.
Police said they captured Day hiding in a wooded area near the parked getaway car and Williams about six blocks away.
Williams pleaded guilty Nov. 17, 2021, to the bank robbery involving the Oct. 8 holdup. He is serving a prison term of 235 months.
This investigation was led by the Federal Bureau of Investigation with the assistance of the Hammond Police Department.