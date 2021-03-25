Gary man turns himself in on murder charge in 2015 home invasion, shooting

CROWN POINT — A Gary man surrendered himself to police on 2015 charges he kicked his way into an apartment and shot to death the boyfriend of a woman he used to date, an official said.

Xavier R. Jones, 29, was booked about 12:50 p.m. Wednesday at the Lake County Sheriff's Department headquarters, spokeswoman Pam Jones said.

Xavier Jones was wanted on murder and residential entry charges in the homicide of Juble Hairston, Jr., of Merrillville, who was shot to death April 4, 2015 in the 500 block of South Vermillion Place in Gary.

During the early morning hours of April 4, Xavier Jones was heard loudly banging on the apartment door until he kicked it in, court records allege.

A woman inside the apartment told detectives she woke up after hearing a loud noise. She then confronted Xavier Jones, who was armed with a handgun, and he pushed her out of the way, records allege.

The woman left the apartment and went to her mother's home. The woman's mother told police Xavier Jones was considered a family friend, records state.

Gary officers found Hairston, the woman's boyfriend, shot to death in the the apartment's bedroom, records state. He was pronounced dead at the scene.