In town hall on Wednesday evening, City of Gary Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson addressed the unauthorized use of a city account that supports emergency medical services and fire equipment.
Residents and local leaders gathered at the meeting located at Art House: A Social Kitchen for a face-to-face question and answer forum. The meeting was also streamed live on the Team Gary Indiana Facebook page.
Whittaker Company PLLC analyzed withdrawals on the bank account between January 1, 2015 to March 31, 2018, looking into $8,160,403.37 of unaccounted transfers from Fund 224. However, of the transactions reviewed, $131,850.49 was not fully identified during the account analysis, something that raised questions at the meeting.
"Now that the report has been completed we will have to go before the council to make certain requests, because the was recommended by the state board of accounts," Freeman-Wilson said. "The final report was already forwarded to the state board of accounts, and now they will take additional measures to determine what the next steps are relative to the $132,000. If they determine there is payment that is appropriate, if they determine that further investigation needs to be done, that will then occur at their direction, and at the direction of the Indiana attorney general, or any other law enforcement authority that takes interest in the case."
Whittaker Company PLLC included wire transfer records, deposit balance sheets, city receipts and check deposit forms in the report. The report noted that the majority, 55 percent, of the transfers went into the Gary Fifth Third Payroll account to pay payroll expenses.
Freeman-Wilson said a significant portion of the expenditures were for city expenses such as salaries, the Genesis Convention Center, up-front dollars needed for demolition, and equipment purchases.
"The 224 occurrence is more reflective of the fact that we have needed more money than has been available in the general fund," The mayor said at the meeting. "But that does not in any way justify or excuse the decision to spend those dollars without the council's approval."
The city’s former deputy controller, Michelle Roby, was terminated May 29 and her former boss’ $17,000 consultant contract was terminated May 14 in connection with the misuse of funds after millions were transferred from the fund to cover payroll and other expenses.
The company recommended the city open a new Fund 224 checking account and the old account should be closed, which Freeman-Wilson said the city has now done. They also recommended that all transactions should be recorded with the RDS accounting system and that all future transactions be approved by the Gary City Council, which are guidelines that Freeman-Wilson said were in place before, but not followed.
"Unfortunately they took shortcuts," Freeman-Wilson said.
Freeman-Wilson said copies of the reports are at the Gary Public Library and can be viewed on www.garyin.us, the city website.
