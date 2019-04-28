GARY — Karen Freeman-Wilson goes into the May 7 mayoral sweepstakes with more opponents and more campaign cash than any contest in Lake County.
The mayor is running for her third term in office in the May 7 primary. She is challenged by eight Democrats.
They include Lake County Assessor Jerome Prince; City Councilwoman LaVetta Sparks-Wade; Mildred Tinye Alcorn; Kerry Rice Sr.; Carl "Doozie" Jones; Eddie Tarver Jr.; Joe L. White; and James "Sirmack G.I." Edward McKnight II.
Alcorn lists herself on her campaign finance report as a retired teacher. Jones submitted his profile to The Times as a former civil rights attorney, deputy prosecutor, city attorney and small business owner. Tarver stated he is a local business manager.
Rice is listed on his Facebook page as a Gary police officer and police academy instructor. White and McKnight didn’t respond to Times request for profile information.
Voters will elect seven Lake County mayors this year.
Donations
Only Gary’s Freeman-Wilson faces multiple opponents this spring, but she has received the most donations among the contested mayors — more than $156,000 this year, according to a campaign finance report she submitted last week to county election officials.
That includes a $10,000 donation from Gary Property Development, $5,000 from U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky and $1,250 from Gary Material Supply, which recently received $2.95 million from City Hall to demolish the Delaney West and Concord Village housing projects.
Her campaign has taken in more than twice those of Prince, who has received $66,296, and Sparks-Wade, who has received more than $13,300 in donations.
White’s report lists contributions of between $2,000 and $14,000. Rice reported $6,136 in campaign receipts, including $2,000 from his own pocket. Alcorn reported $2,000 from her own personal funds. There were no reports available for Jones, Tarver or McKnight.
Top opponents
Prince and Sparks-Wade, the leading contenders against Freeman-Wilson, argue the mayor has failed in the past eight years to provide the opportunity city residents craved when they elected her in 2011 and 2015.
She counters her administration has attracted business investment and demolished a considerable number of the blighted residential and business properties.
Prince has a combined 19 years that include his election as Gary city councilman and one of Gary's representatives on the Lake County Council.
Sparks-Wade has served on the Gary Common Council since her election in 2015.
Prince said as mayor he would advocate the creation of a single modern campus for the city’s public school system on the city's Gleason Golf Course, adjacent to the Indiana University Northwest campus.
Sparks-Wade said she would reform City Hall by cutting high salaries, including the mayor's, and boost the pay of police and firefighters.
Both Prince and Sparks-Wade identify public safety, litter and a lack of economic development as the key issues the next mayor must improve.
Prince and Sparks-Wade, both born in Gary and graduates of Gary's Lew Wallace High, said they had to break into politics without the pedigree.
After graduating high school and finishing an enlistment in the U.S. Marines, Prince became a precinct committeeman and won election to the Gary Common Council in 2000.
He failed in an attempt to be elected county assessor in 2002, but he won the office in 2014 and was re-elected last year.
Sparks-Wade received a bachelor's degree in political science from Tuskegee University in Alabama. She returned home and applied for work in Gary City Hall without success.
She switched gears and began working as an investigator for the state's Child Protective Services Department, later at a family counseling service and has attained a master's degree in public affairs.
She ran unsuccessfully for mayor in 2011 as a political independent. She since has become a Democratic precinct committeewoman, won a seat on the Gary Common Council and now has set her sights on City Hall again.
Mayor's background
Freeman-Wilson also is a Gary native.
She received a law degree in 1985 from Harvard University, served as director of the Indiana Civil Rights Commission and as Gary city judge from 1994 to 2000. She was named Indiana attorney general in 2000 and served a year in that office.
She ran unsuccessfully for Gary mayor in 2003 and 2007 before winning in 2011 and again in 2015.
She acknowledges crime is the city’s greatest weakness and vows to put more police officers on the street. She said the city already is partnering with the state and federal authorities.
The mayor said her administration has demolished about 1,200 of the 7,000 derelict buildings left from decades of industrial downsizing and depopulation. She said about 1,500 of those remaining are worth saving.