Gary, Merrillville schools to continue remote learning for start of spring semester

Two Lake County school districts are delaying their returns to in-person learning as the county continues to report high rates of coronavirus positivity.

Gary Community School Corp. and Merrillville Community School Corp. officials announced Monday that students will not return to in-person learning immediately following winter break.

A majority of students in both districts learned entirely from home for the duration of the fall semester.

Gary Community School Corp. Manager Paige McNulty said last month that the district hoped to return students to school in-person as early as Jan. 19.

"I've been watching the numbers," McNulty said Monday morning. "I've been also talking to our neighboring districts who have demographics like us. We're not able at this time to reopen on the 19th."

The manager said she would share a new date for expected reentry by the end of the week.

In a recent survey, McNulty said about 46% of Gary students indicated they would return in-person when the district reopened for face-to-face learning. A continued remote learning option will be available.

"I know it's difficult, that we're all tired, but we have to do what's safe," McNulty said.