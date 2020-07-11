You are the owner of this article.
Gary Middle College taking enrollment for fall classes
Gary Middle College taking enrollment for fall classes

School stock
The Times

GARY — Gary Middle College East and West is accepting enrollment for students seeking to complete their high school diploma and college degree or certification.

Gary Middle College is a tuition-free public school serving students ages 16 and older in two Gary locations.

Enrolled students can work toward both completing their high school diploma and earning college or career credential at no extra cost, according to a Gary Middle College news release.

The school's fall semester begins Aug. 10 and enrollment is open, so there is no deadline for students' applications to attend.

Gary Middle College is offering both in-person and at-home online learning opportunities this fall due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Student-to-teacher ratios are generally no more than 10-to-1, according to the news release.

And, the school is working to establish a safe learning environment with face masks and alternative schedules available to students.

Each Gary Middle College student is offered a Chromebook and internet hotspot if internet access is not available at home.

Both Gary Middle College locations — at 131 E. Fifth Ave. and 4030 W. Fifth Ave. — offer free child care and three class sessions daily; mornings, afternoons and evenings.

Gary Middle College students graduate with their Indiana Core 40 high school diploma and the school partners with local higher education institutes like Ivy Tech, Indiana University Northwest and Purdue University Northwest to provide training in fields such as business, nursing and welding.

"Gary Middle Colleges pride themselves on providing a flexible, individualized, student-first educational approach," Principal Joe Arredondo said in the release. "We offer a 'blended' learning experience with both face-to-face licensed Indiana teachers and an online learning format that provides students with the opportunity to learn at their own pace.” 

Students can apply online at garymiddlecollege.org. More information is available by calling the school at 219-888-7120 between 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. 

Gary Middle College also puts on monthly Facebook Live events available on the school's page at facebook.com/GaryMiddleCollege.

