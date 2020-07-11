Gary Middle College taking enrollment for fall classes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GARY — Gary Middle College East and West is accepting enrollment for students seeking to complete their high school diploma and college degree or certification.

Gary Middle College is a tuition-free public school serving students ages 16 and older in two Gary locations.

Enrolled students can work toward both completing their high school diploma and earning college or career credential at no extra cost, according to a Gary Middle College news release.

The school's fall semester begins Aug. 10 and enrollment is open, so there is no deadline for students' applications to attend.

Gary Middle College is offering both in-person and at-home online learning opportunities this fall due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Student-to-teacher ratios are generally no more than 10-to-1, according to the news release.

And, the school is working to establish a safe learning environment with face masks and alternative schedules available to students.

Each Gary Middle College student is offered a Chromebook and internet hotspot if internet access is not available at home.