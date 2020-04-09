Gary parks employee who died from coronavirus remembered as mentor, friend

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

GARY — A Gary man who served the community for decades died after being hospitalized for coronavirus, Gary officials said.

Ezra Alexander, 59, director of recreation and aquatics at the Gary Department of Public Parks, died Wednesday.

“Ezra has had health challenges and he was certainly someone who we hoped would never contract coronavirus,” said longtime friend Chuck Hughes, president and CEO of the Gary Chamber of Commerce.

As of Wednesday, Gary Mayor Jerome Prince announced Gary had five coronavirus deaths, officials said.

Hughes said Alexander was hospitalized a few weeks ago after being diagnosed with coronavirus. Alexander had been an employee of the city for about 30 years, he said.

Throughout his career, Alexander was heavily involved in youth sports as a volunteer assistant coach for basketball and track programs in Gary. By those he was mentoring, he was known as “Coach DD,” Hughes said.

“He was very community-oriented and certainly had influence on a lot of young people out here,” Hughes said. “Assisting in youth sports was something he did on his own apart from his job because he wanted to. He was quite a contributor to the Gary community.”