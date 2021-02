Gary police seek help in finding missing man

GARY — Authorities have requested the public's help in finding a missing man last seen more than a week ago.

Arthur L. Erb, 51, of Gary was last seen Feb. 10 in the city's Emerson neighborhood, according to a Gary Police Department news release.

Erb is about 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs about 160 pounds and has blue eyes and brown hair. He may be wearing a dark-colored jacket, police said.

Anyone with information on Erb's whereabouts was urged to contact Gary Police Detective Sgt. Mark Salazar at 219-881-1209.

