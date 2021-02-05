Gary police seek termination of officer charged in salvage auto title investigation

GARY — The Gary Police Department is seeking the termination of an officer charged with two felonies in connection with allegations he signed off on salvage title applications without checking vehicles.
Officer Nicholas M. Range, 30, is facing charges of official misconduct and perjury, both level 6 felonies.
Following charges being filed against Range on Wednesday, the department placed him on unpaid administrative leave, pending the outcome of his case and ongoing internal investigation, Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said in an email Friday.
City ordinance requires Range be placed on unpaid administrative leave now that criminal charges have been filed.
"The Gary Police Department will be presenting a verified complaint to the Gary Civil Service Commission requesting Officer Range be terminated. No officer may be terminated without due process through the Gary Civil Service Commission. The Gary Police Department takes these and all allegations levied against our officers seriously," Westerfield said.
A warrant was issued Wednesday for Range's arrest, Lake Criminal Court record show. He has not yet entered a plea.
The Gary Police Civil Service Commission unanimously voted Jan. 14 to accept a disciplinary complaint against Range and assign a hearing officer. Range was placed on paid administrative leave at the time.
In recent months, the police department has fired two officers for using excessive force and making racially insensitive comments, and a sergeant was placed on unpaid leave after he was charged Oct. 29 with felony cheating at gambling.
Gary Police Chief Brian Evans said after a December police commission meeting he's committed to protecting his department's reputation.
"We're cleaning our own porch," he said. "We're doing what we have to do to maintain the trust of the community."
According to records in the criminal case, Range signed off on 18 individual affidavits for restoration of a salvage vehicle that were subsequently submitted by a Gary car lot to the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles.
On each form, Range certified he was a law enforcement officer in Indiana and had personally examined each vehicle, its major components and ownership documents, according to court records.
Range attested that the salvage restoration of each vehicle conformed with the law and that making a false statement on the form could result in a perjury charge, records state.
Salvage title applications help ensure stolen auto parts are not being used to restore wrecked vehicles, police said.
Gary police became involved in the investigation after a BMV employee contacted the department regarding an investigation into salvage title applications submitted by Indiana Imports, 4100 Grant St.
The owner of Indiana Imports initially told investigators he paid Range $30 for each salvage title and that Range had physically inspected each vehicle, records state.
Indiana State Police determined Range had used the computer in his police car to check the vehicle identification numbers of just two of the 18 vehicles, according to documents.
The applications were submitted to the BMV between May 8 and Sept. 24, records show.
During a subsequent interview with detectives, the business owner said he was introduced to Range through a customer and that Range never visually inspected the vehicles, records say.
The business owner said he gave the salvage title applications to the customer, who took them to Range. The business owner said he met Range only once, records state.