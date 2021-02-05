Gary police seek termination of officer charged in salvage auto title investigation

In recent months, the police department has fired two officers for using excessive force and making racially insensitive comments, and a sergeant was placed on unpaid leave after he was charged Oct. 29 with felony cheating at gambling.

Gary Police Chief Brian Evans said after a December police commission meeting he's committed to protecting his department's reputation.

"We're cleaning our own porch," he said. "We're doing what we have to do to maintain the trust of the community."

According to records in the criminal case, Range signed off on 18 individual affidavits for restoration of a salvage vehicle that were subsequently submitted by a Gary car lot to the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles.

On each form, Range certified he was a law enforcement officer in Indiana and had personally examined each vehicle, its major components and ownership documents, according to court records.

Range attested that the salvage restoration of each vehicle conformed with the law and that making a false statement on the form could result in a perjury charge, records state.

Salvage title applications help ensure stolen auto parts are not being used to restore wrecked vehicles, police said.