Gary police squash rumors of protesters 'storming' Miller

GARY — As rumors on social media continue to cause confusion, Gary police have debunked a rumor of riots in the Miller area Tuesday night.

On Tuesday afternoon, Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield informed the public of a false post someone is circulating on social media.

It has come to the police department’s attention that someone had posted online claiming the Gary Police Department has said, "rioters and protesters will storm Miller this afternoon or evening, June 2."

Westerfield said Gary police have not issued this statement and that people should take care to check whether information is coming from a verified source.

“While we are encouraging community members to be cautious, we have not received any information about riots intended for the Miller area,” Westerfield said. “Please only consider information credible if it is posted on this page or published in the media with the name of a representative from the Gary Police Department and not 'a source.'"

