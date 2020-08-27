 Skip to main content
Gary police to conduct training Thursday near city beaches
GARY — If you see a police presence at Gary beaches, don't be alarmed.

It's all part of a scheduled land-based emergency scenario training happening Thursday morning, police said.

Units will train along the shore through noon Thursday near Lake Street, Marquette Park, Shelby Street and Wells Street.

Passersby may notice SWAT, K-9 and Beach Patrol units in the area, police said.

"The training will consist of emergency personnel response to several different types of emergencies within the park and along our shores," police said.

The department thanked the public for its patience and cooperation as it continued to "improve on providing safety, security, and professionalism."

