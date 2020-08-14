Gary police to set weekend sobriety checkpoints

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GARY — The Gary Police Department will conduct a sobriety checkpoint Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, officials said.

Police are cautioning that drivers waved into the checkpoint can expect minimal delays. Officials ask that drivers have their driver's license and vehicle registration readily available.

The department is urging the Gary community to plan ahead for their evenings out by either identifying a designated driver or by using a ride share service.

Police say they hope to reduce the number of impaired drivers and alcohol-related crashes.

"The life you save could be your own," a Gary police statement reads.

