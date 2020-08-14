You are the owner of this article.
Gary police to set weekend sobriety checkpoints
Gary police to set weekend sobriety checkpoints

Sobriety Checkpoint Stock

In this file photo, police officers participating with the Lake County Traffic Safety Partnership conduct a sobriety checkpoint in 2018. The Gary Police Department will conduct a sobriety checkpoint Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, officials said.

 Kale Wilk, file, The Times

GARY — The Gary Police Department will conduct a sobriety checkpoint Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, officials said.

Police are cautioning that drivers waved into the checkpoint can expect minimal delays. Officials ask that drivers have their driver's license and vehicle registration readily available. 

The department is urging the Gary community to plan ahead for their evenings out by either identifying a designated driver or by using a ride share service.

Police say they hope to reduce the number of impaired drivers and alcohol-related crashes.

"The life you save could be your own," a Gary police statement reads.

