Gary police to set weekend sobriety checkpoints

GARY — The Gary Police Department will conduct a sobriety checkpoint Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, officials said.
Police are cautioning that drivers waved into the checkpoint can expect minimal delays. Officials ask that drivers have their driver's license and vehicle registration readily available.
The department is urging the Gary community to plan ahead for their evenings out by either identifying a designated driver or by using a ride share service.
Police say they hope to reduce the number of impaired drivers and alcohol-related crashes.
"The life you save could be your own," a Gary police statement reads.
