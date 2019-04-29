Gary postponed an auction of decommissioned police cars over the weekend after city officials realized it could have violated state laws requiring advance notice of public property sales.
Nearly 140 out-of-service cars were set to be auctioned Saturday morning at the public works complex on Ninth Avenue and Madison Street, according to an April 15 memo from the city’s vehicle maintenance department.
As The Times previously reported, the auction was part of a hastily developed plan to clean up hundreds of decrepit squad cars that have piled up in three city lots over the past decade.
In addition to a planned public sale, many of the cruisers have already been junked and sold to a local auto salvage company.
Late Friday, Gary Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson’s office rescheduled the auction over concerns the city hadn’t allotted enough time between the original notice of sale and the auction date. Indiana law requires local governments to announce the sale of public property at least 15 days in advance of the date of the sale.
“We have now met the legal requirement of 15-day notice,” Freeman-Wilson said in an interview with CBS News Chicago.
In an amended notice to the Gary Board of Public Works, the vehicle department said it would hold a public viewing of the squad cars on April 27 and May 4 at the 900 Madison St. complex. The auction itself is scheduled for May 18, according to the memo.
While the amended notice is dated April 25, it did not appear on city-affiliated websites until the following day. The notice was posted on Team Gary, a blog maintained by the city’s communication department, and the Team Gary Facebook page at 4:00 p.m. Friday, about two hours before CBS Chicago published its story on the rescheduled auction.
The last-minute change marks another setback for Gary’s efforts to get rid of the rotting cop cars, following a March 13 CBS Chicago report about the long-neglected problem.
After the city began selling and towing away the cars, some local automotive business operators accused Freeman-Wilson of wasting public money moving the cars to different locations. Others complained the city was flouting laws regulating the sale of public property.
If Gary’s auction is held on May 18 as planned, it would be the first time in more than two years the city has sold any out-of-service police cars in a public sale.