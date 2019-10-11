{{featured_button_text}}
Starting Monday, the city of Gary's Community Development Department will no longer be located at 839 Broadway. 

The department, which will be closed Monday and Tuesday because of the move, will relocate to the third floor of Gary City Hall, at 401 Broadway, a news release states. The department will be in Suite 300, an office that was formerly occupied by Public Works. 

After the move, the department's phone number, 219-881-5075, will be the same. 

"The department’s move is in line with the city’s efforts to consolidate city operations and to enhance efficiency in service to the community," the release states. 

According to the release, the department provide assistance with home improvement, neighborhood stabilization, consolidated plans, continuum of care and first-time home buyers.

