Gary schools deliver meals, laptops to families in need during coronavirus outbreak

GARY — Gary Community School Corp. employees helped deliver meals to families Tuesday serving those who may be without a consistent food source during coronavirus-driven school closures.
Meals were delivered via Gary school buses in 45-minute increments to two dozen locations across the city, including West Side Leadership Academy, the County Market Shopping Center and the Gary Area Career Center among other places.
The Gary schools district also began its first day this week of laptop distribution at West Side Leadership Academy.
Seniors were given the opportunity to pick up laptops Tuesday.
On Wednesday, the district will distribute laptops to juniors. On Thursday, sophomores will be able to pick up laptops. And on Friday, freshmen will be allowed to pick up laptops.
West Side will be open for laptop pick-up from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. More information on this is available at Gary schools' website at garycsc.k12.in.us.
