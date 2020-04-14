Gary schools deliver meals, laptops to families in need during coronavirus outbreak

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

GARY — Gary Community School Corp. employees helped deliver meals to families Tuesday serving those who may be without a consistent food source during coronavirus-driven school closures.

Meals were delivered via Gary school buses in 45-minute increments to two dozen locations across the city, including West Side Leadership Academy, the County Market Shopping Center and the Gary Area Career Center among other places.

The Gary schools district also began its first day this week of laptop distribution at West Side Leadership Academy.

Seniors were given the opportunity to pick up laptops Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the district will distribute laptops to juniors. On Thursday, sophomores will be able to pick up laptops. And on Friday, freshmen will be allowed to pick up laptops.