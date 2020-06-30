Gary schools gains approval for four-year, $25 million school building repair plan

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GARY — The Gary Community School Corp. has been given approval to move forward with a plan to defer some loan repayments, freeing up funds for school improvements and building demolition over the next four years.

The State Board of Finance unanimously approved a proposal Tuesday morning to delay repayment, and extend by 54 months, the terms of nine Common School Fund loans taken on by the cash-strapped district to help cover operating expenses.

The plan, which will see about $470,000 made available to the district monthly over the course of 4½ years, is made possible under a new state law allowing Gary schools to suspend Common School Fund payments and transfer funds to a new School Improvement Fund for district repairs.

The proposal received the approval of Indiana’s Distressed Unit Appeal Board, which oversees turnaround efforts in the state takeover school district, last week.

Under the plan set forward by Gary schools’ takeover team, school improvements will come in eight phases as funds become available each month, totaling about $25 million in the 4½ year period.