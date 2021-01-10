Gary schools, IUN partnership expands access to licensure in teacher shortage

GARY — After working seven years in the mental health services industry, Kassaundra Everette knew she wanted to make a career change — one that allowed her to continue working with children and families, and to give back to the community she grew up in.
So, last school year, Everette joined the Gary Community School Corp.’s special populations department, teaching first at Frankie Woods McCullough Academy and now at Banneker at Marquette.
Holding a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in clinical psychology, Everette had been educated in mental health therapy and counseling, but had never been specifically licensed to teach.
So, when the school corporation announced a new partnership with Indiana University Northwest to help teachers attain their license, Everette jumped at the chance to further her education.
“The transition in terms of population wasn’t really different because I was already working with children and their families,” Everette said. “Getting that license solidifies those credentials more so I really can provide the best education I can for the kids.”
Everette is one of 59 teachers in the Gary Community School Corp. working on an emergency permit — an increasing trend across Indiana schools amid a statewide teachers shortage.
Emergency permits in Indiana are issued as temporary credentials, allowing school districts to place experienced professionals with at least a bachelor’s degree in hard-to-fill teaching positions.
In Gary’s new partnership with IU Northwest’s School of Education, emergency permit teachers can become fully licensed within 18 to 24 months. With three to four additional courses, teachers can earn their master’s degree.
The Gary Community School Corp., using portions of its federal Title I funding, pays for its teachers’ enrollment in the program in exchange for a three-year commitment made by participating teachers to stay with the district after attaining their license.
The program is the only of its kind in the Region and one of just a couple similar programs in the state, educators said.
McNulty said she approached IU Northwest Interim Education Dean Mark Sperling with the idea after seeing a similar partnership in southern Indiana.
When McNulty first began working with the Gary Community School Corp. more than a year ago in a previous position with the Indiana Department of Education, she said the district had as many as 40 teacher openings.
The school corporation of more than 300 full-time educators offered early retirement buyouts to 20 teachers this year, heightening the school corporation’s need for qualified staff.
“We are very concerned about the need to continue to work on our academics here in Gary, as we know, as all uran schools are,” McNulty said. “The need is definitely there.”
Teachers enrolled in the program complete IU Northwest coursework, usually in the evenings, while working with their Gary Community School Corp. students during the school day.
The program allows teachers to learn about best practices in instruction, student interventions and more in real time.
“It’s very helpful with the unique aspect of being able to work and apply the knowledge as you’re learning,” Everette said. “It really gives you a good foundation of knowledge.”
About 30 Gary teachers are currently enrolled in the program, which launched in the summer. Teachers come from varying professional backgrounds to teach at all levels K-12. The Gary cohort consists of more secondary level teachers reflecting the positions in highest demand across the state, McNulty said.
About half are new to the Gary school district while others, like Everette, were already employees of the district working on emergency permit or are paraprofessionals looking to take on a new role.
McNulty said the district is hoping to place 20 to 25 teachers in its second cohort to offset retirements this year. Long term, she anticipates the program could graduate as many as 30 to 40 teachers a year.
In a competitive teaching landscape where educators can make $11,000 to $16,000 more on average annually in Illinois or Michigan, Sperling said the program serves as one resource to offer more lucrative opportunities to prospective teachers considering entering the field.
And, neighboring districts are taking notice. The School City of East Chicago signed an agreement in December to create their own cohort this spring.
“This tells teachers that they’re valued and that we’re willing to spend this money to help you professionalize to become licensed,” Sperling said. "Everybody benefits from this."
IUN benefits from the program in growing its own enrollment and building new community partnerships, Sperling said.
Both the IU dean and Gary schools manager say they see opportunities to expand the program into a high school pipeline, exposing students early on to education careers through their relationships with teachers seeking credentialing.
“This kind of program is a real bright spot,” Sperling said. “Teaching is something that’s valued by the community.”