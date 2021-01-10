Gary schools, IUN partnership expands access to licensure in teacher shortage

“We are very concerned about the need to continue to work on our academics here in Gary, as we know, as all uran schools are,” McNulty said. “The need is definitely there.”

Teachers enrolled in the program complete IU Northwest coursework, usually in the evenings, while working with their Gary Community School Corp. students during the school day.

The program allows teachers to learn about best practices in instruction, student interventions and more in real time.

“It’s very helpful with the unique aspect of being able to work and apply the knowledge as you’re learning,” Everette said. “It really gives you a good foundation of knowledge.”

About 30 Gary teachers are currently enrolled in the program, which launched in the summer. Teachers come from varying professional backgrounds to teach at all levels K-12. The Gary cohort consists of more secondary level teachers reflecting the positions in highest demand across the state, McNulty said.

About half are new to the Gary school district while others, like Everette, were already employees of the district working on emergency permit or are paraprofessionals looking to take on a new role.