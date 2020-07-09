Gary schools likely to ask for tax increase in November election

Parish said the district plans to mobilize a robust campaign with the support of community leaders to educate the public on the benefits of funding Gary schools. He also said he’s hopeful increased voter turnout in an election year will work to the district’s advantage.

If the referendum doesn’t pass, the emergency management will likely have to take further cost-cutting measures to achieve a balanced budget.

“You start with what is absolutely essential, that’s off limits. But, everything around that — which is arts and athletics and activities and enhancement to the school life of students — those things become the things on the edges that you have to look at reducing in order to reach that balanced budget,” Parish said. “It’s not something folks want to contemplate, but that’s reality.”

State Rep. Vernon Smith, D-Gary, who is an advisory member of the Distressed Unit Appeal Board, was critical of the board’s action to move forward in approvals of a referendum effort without first calling a public meeting. He urged the board and school leaders to quickly schedule opportunities for community input and get ahead of potential rumors that could arise about the district’s referendum efforts.