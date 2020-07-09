Gary schools likely to ask for tax increase in November election

GARY — The Gary Community School Corp. is likely to ask voters for a tax increase this fall to support teacher raises, school safety and a pathway to end state takeover.
Indiana’s Distressed Unit Appeal Board, which oversees decision making for the financially distressed school corporation, gave the district’s emergency management team approval Thursday morning to move forward with efforts to run an operating referendum this November.
If approved by the state’s Department of Local Government Finance, the district plans to ask Gary voters to support a 44-cent per $100 assessed valuation tax increase over eight years.
That increase, by Gary schools’ estimates, will be about 16 cents per day for the average homeowner and 47 cents per day for the average business, bringing the district an estimated $6 million annually.
Gary school officials say the corporation will put the first $1 million collected toward raises for teachers, who have not seen a salary increase in 12 years. Other funds would be put toward safety and security enhancements and educational opportunities for students, which district leaders say they hope will help increase enrollment in Gary schools.
The referendum is also likely to help balance budgets in the Gary Community School Corp., a necessary step in ending state takeover.
In the time since emergency management team MGT Consulting has operated the Gary school district, the corporation’s deficit has decreased from $22 million to $6 million.
A passed operating referendum would help close the remaining deficit and bring the district reserve funds, MGT Consulting’s Eric Parish said Thursday.
Two consecutive years of fiscal solvency is required by statute to end state intervention in Gary schools.
“It is the fastest and most direct path to return the district to local control,” Distressed Unit Appeal Board Chairman Justin McAdam said. “There is no path in my mind that will offer the same opportunity to enhance the academic offerings at the school and preserve the robust offerings at the school and continue the momentum MGT has been able to gain over these last several years and really carry it forward to the community in better shaped than they received it.”
However, bringing a successful referendum in the Gary Community School Corp. may not be easy.
The district ran two referendums — one in May 2015 and another in November 2016 — before the state’s takeover in fall 2017. Both attempts failed by narrow margins.
“The most recent was 2016, before distressed unit status,” Parish said. “That was four years ago and lost by just over 300 votes.”
Parish said the district plans to mobilize a robust campaign with the support of community leaders to educate the public on the benefits of funding Gary schools. He also said he’s hopeful increased voter turnout in an election year will work to the district’s advantage.
If the referendum doesn’t pass, the emergency management will likely have to take further cost-cutting measures to achieve a balanced budget.
“You start with what is absolutely essential, that’s off limits. But, everything around that — which is arts and athletics and activities and enhancement to the school life of students — those things become the things on the edges that you have to look at reducing in order to reach that balanced budget,” Parish said. “It’s not something folks want to contemplate, but that’s reality.”
State Rep. Vernon Smith, D-Gary, who is an advisory member of the Distressed Unit Appeal Board, was critical of the board’s action to move forward in approvals of a referendum effort without first calling a public meeting. He urged the board and school leaders to quickly schedule opportunities for community input and get ahead of potential rumors that could arise about the district’s referendum efforts.
“You fight rumors with facts,” Smith said. “If you jump ahead of this before you start even putting it out there, then you get some facts out there.”
With DUAB’s approval Thursday, the district will now seek approval from the Department of Local Government Finance for a proposed ballot question.
DUAB members voted unanimously in support of moving the referendum effort forward in what members see as a positive opportunity for both Gary schools and its surrounding community.
“Gary needs to embrace the opportunity for an operating referendum,” said State Examiner Paul Joyce, a member of the Distressed Unit Appeal Board. “It’s 16 cents a day to move that cornerstone, help move that community forward and get the education they need.”
