Gary schools poised to spend $25 million to repair, demolish dilapidated buildings

In the first phase, set to begin July 1, the district will begin the process of replacing the roof at West Side Leadership Academy, improving the boilers at Bethune Early Childhood Center and Gary Middle School, and re-keying locks in multiple buildings to bolster security.

The district also plans this summer and fall to install a new playground at Beveridge Elementary, work with the mayor's office to identify demolition targets, and post prominent signs at Gary schools indicating the projects underway and what's to come.

Subsequent phases call for completing the $8 million West Side roof replacement and repairing the high school's swimming pool, in accordance with the recommendations of community members during public meetings held earlier this year.

MGT officials also agreed to prioritize hiring Gary, Lake County or Indiana firms to complete as much of the work as possible following prompting by several DUAB members.

Separately, Gary schools leader Paige McNulty told DUAB the district is planning to offer both in-classroom and remote learning when classes begin in August amid the coronavirus pandemic.