Gary schools poised to spend $25 million to repair, demolish dilapidated buildings

The Gary Community School Corp. is taking advantage of a new Indiana law authorizing the cash-strapped district to postpone some loan repayments to the state, and instead use the money to repair or demolish its aging school buildings.
On Friday, the Indiana Distressed Unit Appeals Board — which oversees Gary schools in lieu of local trustees following a 2017 state takeover — unanimously endorsed a proposal by the district's emergency management firm to implement the provisions of House Enrolled Act 1065.
Under the plan, set for final approval Tuesday by the State Board of Finance, Gary schools would delay repayment, and extend by 54 months, the terms of nine interest-free Common School Fund loans authorized by DUAB largely to cover operating deficits since 2015.
That will free up approximately $480,000 each month for the next 4½ years, or about $25 million total, for deposit in a School Improvement Fund that solely can be used repair, renovate or demolish existing school buildings in Gary.
The district's emergency manager Gary Schools Recovery LLC, a subsidiary of MGT Consulting Group, also won tentative DUAB approval for an eight-phase program to spend the money, subject to ongoing monthly oversight by DUAB and contracting goals for minority- and woman-owned businesses.
In the first phase, set to begin July 1, the district will begin the process of replacing the roof at West Side Leadership Academy, improving the boilers at Bethune Early Childhood Center and Gary Middle School, and re-keying locks in multiple buildings to bolster security.
The district also plans this summer and fall to install a new playground at Beveridge Elementary, work with the mayor's office to identify demolition targets, and post prominent signs at Gary schools indicating the projects underway and what's to come.
Subsequent phases call for completing the $8 million West Side roof replacement and repairing the high school's swimming pool, in accordance with the recommendations of community members during public meetings held earlier this year.
MGT officials also agreed to prioritize hiring Gary, Lake County or Indiana firms to complete as much of the work as possible following prompting by several DUAB members.
Separately, Gary schools leader Paige McNulty told DUAB the district is planning to offer both in-classroom and remote learning when classes begin in August amid the coronavirus pandemic.
But she said students will not be allowed to bounce back and forth from in-person to online classes, since students at school and on the bus will be required to follow a strict seating chart to minimize potential COVID-19 infection and enable contract tracing, if needed.
McNulty said she and other local school leaders are scheduled to meet Tuesday with officials at the Lake County Health Department to coordinate and finalize school reopening plans.
She expects all students and teachers will be required to wear masks during the school day, regularly wash and sanitize their hands, face forward and stay socially distant in classrooms, and eat lunch on a "grab and go" basis.
