Gary schools reveals 'Path Forward' plan for next 2 years
Gary schools reveals 'Path Forward' plan for next 2 years

food distribution at Gary West Side

Elizabeth Summers, center, distributes meals in April at West Side Leadership Academy. A fleet of Gary Community School Corp. buses delivered meals to two dozen locations across the city while students continue remote learning through the end of the school year.

 John Luke, file, The Times

GARY — Officials in the Gary Community School Corp. are sharing a new two-year improvement plan this week following an Indiana board's recent approval of extended management services in the state takeover school district.

The new seven-page plan outlines Gary schools' history — including a 90% decline in student enrollment since 1964 and a $22 million deficit reached by August 2017 — and establishes metrics for future improvement as state intervention continues.

"The community wants to know and deserves to know how its schools are doing," Gary schools manager Paige McNulty said in a news release. "We believe it’s an important building block as the district peers down the path of ending state control.”

In the three years since state intervention began, district officials and their management partners with the for-profit company MGT Consulting have reduced the school corporation's deficit to $6 million, have worked to reduce the rate of Gary's enrollment decline and have launched new technology initiatives.

However, community members have continued to voice concerns for academic rigor and transparency as the Gary Community School Corp. moves forward in its $71.2 million November referendum campaign.

With the unveiling of their new "Path Forward" plan, district leaders say their focus will turn increasingly toward strengthening academics and increasing community engagement.

McNulty invited the community to "hold me and my team accountable" in the two-year plan, which outlines four areas of focus including academics, engagement, fiscal management and operations.

Gary school officials say they established areas of focus earlier this summer and collected community feedback from more than 100 stakeholders to help refine objectives under each.

The district's progress will be evaluated through indicators such as graduation rates, student performance on standardized exams, the creation of advisory committees, public surveys and more. 

“I’ve worked in education for more than 20 years, and I’ve never seen a district regularly and publicly share progress on a set of indicators,” McNulty, said. “This approach is rare, but we believe it’s what Gary residents deserve."

The metrics also greatly reflect suggestions posited in a community survey earlier this month and performance incentive criteria established in the state's recently negotiated $7.4 million contract to retain MGT Consulting services for two more years. 

District leaders say they will keep the community informed in regular progress reports to be shared every three months online and in school offices.

“GCSC schools are headed in the right direction, and now is the time to build on the momentum by making greater gains in the classroom and thereby contributing to the positive direction of the larger community,” Chief Academic Officer Kimberley Bradley said in the district's news release. “Our students have extraordinary talents, and this exciting plan will help make the most of them.”

Read the Gary schools plan here:

Download PDF GCSC's "The Path Forward" Plan

