Gary schools reveals 'Path Forward' plan for next 2 years

McNulty invited the community to "hold me and my team accountable" in the two-year plan, which outlines four areas of focus including academics, engagement, fiscal management and operations.

Gary school officials say they established areas of focus earlier this summer and collected community feedback from more than 100 stakeholders to help refine objectives under each.

The district's progress will be evaluated through indicators such as graduation rates, student performance on standardized exams, the creation of advisory committees, public surveys and more.

“I’ve worked in education for more than 20 years, and I’ve never seen a district regularly and publicly share progress on a set of indicators,” McNulty, said. “This approach is rare, but we believe it’s what Gary residents deserve."

The metrics also greatly reflect suggestions posited in a community survey earlier this month and performance incentive criteria established in the state's recently negotiated $7.4 million contract to retain MGT Consulting services for two more years.

District leaders say they will keep the community informed in regular progress reports to be shared every three months online and in school offices.