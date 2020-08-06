Gary schools seeks community feedback for measuring next two years of state intervention

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GARY — Gary's emergency management team is seeking feedback on its next steps in working to end state takeover.

The Gary Community School Corp. is distributing an online survey to gauge public opinion on the district's new "The Path Forward for Gary Schools" plan.

Questions in the survey ask for input on academics, engagement, operations and fiscal responsibility.

The new "Path Forward" is a two-year plan under which school leaders say they will share public progress reports ever three months.

In the survey, Gary school leaders propose several benchmarks under each area of focus and ask for community recommendations.

Under academics, Gary school leaders recommend monitoring data on state assessments, attendance, suspensions, the district's five-year graduation rate and the number of students in career pathways at the Gary Area Career Center.

For engagement, Gary officials propose creating new school- and department-focused committees, public leadership and school finance training seminars, quarterly progress reports and FAQ documents to be shared after each emergency manager forum.