Gary schools seeks community feedback for measuring next two years of state intervention

GARY — Gary's emergency management team is seeking feedback on its next steps in working to end state takeover.
The Gary Community School Corp. is distributing an online survey to gauge public opinion on the district's new "The Path Forward for Gary Schools" plan.
Questions in the survey ask for input on academics, engagement, operations and fiscal responsibility.
The new "Path Forward" is a two-year plan under which school leaders say they will share public progress reports ever three months.
In the survey, Gary school leaders propose several benchmarks under each area of focus and ask for community recommendations.
Under academics, Gary school leaders recommend monitoring data on state assessments, attendance, suspensions, the district's five-year graduation rate and the number of students in career pathways at the Gary Area Career Center.
For engagement, Gary officials propose creating new school- and department-focused committees, public leadership and school finance training seminars, quarterly progress reports and FAQ documents to be shared after each emergency manager forum.
In operations, the district plans to provide Chromebooks for all students, train school resource officers in deescalation techniques, and give quarterly updates on the district's School Improvement Fund.
And, in fiscal operations, Gary school officials say they would like to measure progress based indicators of a balanced budget, an increase in enrollment and adherence to the emergency management team's deficit reduction plan.
The new community survey comes after Indiana's Distressed Unit Appeal Board, which oversees state control of the indebted district, signaled its intention this summer to offer a two-year contract to emergency services provider MGT Consulting.
"The Path Forward for Gary Schools" survey is open online here and on the Gary Community Schools' Facebook page through Aug. 18. The district expects to release its final plan late this month.
