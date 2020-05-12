Gary schools seeks input on facilities repairs, abandoned building demolition

The school district's estimates also detail needs for gymnasium floor upgrades at West Side, Bailly and Beveridge for about $117,000, and West Side pool improvements costing an estimated $400,000 for repairs and $75,000 for annual maintenance and insurance. Both have been an ongoing concern among parents throughout the school year.

Other building-specific needs addressing boiler and chiller repairs, outdoor gates and fencing and handicap accessibility compliance needs could total more than $1.4 million.

Roofing and plumbing repairs at Bailly, Bethune, Beveridge, Gary Middle School, West Side, the Gary Area Career Center could come at the greatest expense for an estimated $17.4 million and $10 million for each project respectively. Current roof leaks could lead to relocation of students and school building closures if unaddressed, according to the district.

The emergency management team is also considering a partnership with local Community HealthNet to establish a community health clinic at West Side bringing mental and physical health services to students, families and nearby neighborhoods.

The financially distressed district plans to pay for the proposed projects through funds freed up last legislative session through suspended Common School Fund loan debt repayments.