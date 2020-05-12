Gary schools seeks input on facilities repairs, abandoned building demolition

GARY — The Gary Community School Corp. is seeking community feedback on how best to prioritize facility upgrades possible in all Gary school buildings, including the pool and athletic fields at West Side Leadership Academy.
Among improvements recommended for all Gary schools are LED lighting and energy management upgrades, additional security cameras and digital lock systems, and interior painting, as well as external lighting and parking lot repair, building signage and automated HVAC controls.
These recommendations come to a minimum projected cost of just more than $2 million, but are expected to save the district money in the long run, according to Gary district estimates.
Gary Community School Corp. officials have been meeting in online focus groups to introduce district facilities needs among key stakeholders, including parents, elected officials and district employees, district spokeswoman Chelsea Whittington said. The district is now looking to broaden feedback solicited to learn what projects community members prefer to see take shape in Gary schools.
Other projects include football field crowning, track and tennis court resurfacing and press box repairs at West Side for an estimated $75,000 to $300,000 per project; basketball hoop replacement, track resurfacing and various other outdoor sports improvements at both Bailly and Gary middle schools for about $75,000 to $300,000 per project; new or improved playground equipment at Beveridge, Bethune, Glen Park, McCullough and Williams elementaries for about $70,000 per building.
The school district's estimates also detail needs for gymnasium floor upgrades at West Side, Bailly and Beveridge for about $117,000, and West Side pool improvements costing an estimated $400,000 for repairs and $75,000 for annual maintenance and insurance. Both have been an ongoing concern among parents throughout the school year.
Other building-specific needs addressing boiler and chiller repairs, outdoor gates and fencing and handicap accessibility compliance needs could total more than $1.4 million.
Roofing and plumbing repairs at Bailly, Bethune, Beveridge, Gary Middle School, West Side, the Gary Area Career Center could come at the greatest expense for an estimated $17.4 million and $10 million for each project respectively. Current roof leaks could lead to relocation of students and school building closures if unaddressed, according to the district.
The emergency management team is also considering a partnership with local Community HealthNet to establish a community health clinic at West Side bringing mental and physical health services to students, families and nearby neighborhoods.
The financially distressed district plans to pay for the proposed projects through funds freed up last legislative session through suspended Common School Fund loan debt repayments.
The Gary school district will have access to just more than $30 million over 4.5 years in the newly created school improvement fund which can be used for building demolition, repair, renovation or other property improvements. School improvement funds will be available beginning July 1 and will be distributed monthly at about $470,000 per month, according to the district.
Any facilities projects must be approved by Indiana's Distressed Unit Appeal Board, which ultimately oversees the state takeover Gary Community School Corp.
Altogether, improvements outlined in the Gary schools proposal would far exceed the district's $30 million allotment. The district also could consider putting school improvement funds toward demolition of any of its abandoned school buildings — many of which stand out as eyesores and hubs for crime in their surrounding neighborhoods.
So, the emergency management team is turning to the community for feedback.
District leaders are accepting public feedback on the desired facilities improvements plan through May 22 via the email info@garycsc.k12.in.us. The Gary schools emergency management team will take these emails into consideration while creating a proposal to the Distressed Unit Appeal Board for how to use its anticipated $30 million.
This proposal is expected to come before the Distressed Unit Appeal Board by July 1, Whittington said.
The Distressed Unit Appeal Board is putting on a virtual meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday on a separate matter, to review a possible contract renewal for MGT Consulting, the for-profit takeover partner for Gary Community School Corp. MGT Consulting's three year state contract expires this summer.
The 7 p.m. meeting will be accessible to the public via WebEx video conferencing. Instructions for how to join are published on the Distressed Unit Appeal Board website at in.gov/duab.
Comments relating to MGT Consulting's contract can be submitted to the Distressed Unit Appeal Board through May 20 in an email to duab@duab.in.gov.
See the full GCSC facilities presentation here:
Gary Schools: Edison
Gary Schools: Edison
Gary Schools: Horace Mann
Gary Schools: Ernie Pyle
Gary Schools: Horace Mann
Gary Schools: Emerson
Gary Schools: Ernie Pyle
Gary Schools: Horace Mann
Gary Schools: Horace Mann
Gary Schools: Emerson
Gary Schools: Emerson
Gary Schools: George Washington Carver
Gary Schools: George Washington Carver
Gary Schools: Edison
Gary Schools: Edison
Gary Schools: Ernie Pyle
Gary Schools: Horace Mann
Gary Schools: Spaulding
Gary Schools: Spaulding
Gary Schools: Horace Mann
Gary Schools: Edison
Gary Schools: Edison
Gary Schools: George Washington Carver
Gary Schools: Spaulding
Gary Schools: Spaulding
Gary Schools: George Washington Carver
Gary Schools: Horace Mann
Gary Schools: Edison
Gary Schools: Ernie Pyle
Gary Schools: Edison
Gary Schools: George Washington Carver
Gary Schools: Horace Mann
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!