Gary schools takeover team presents 3-year plan to end distress status

McNulty, who stepped into her role in February, has been the third emergency manager for Gary schools in as many years.

Operational and fiscal goals include the phase in of a 1-to-1 student technology plan this summer, closing offers on abandoned school buildings across the city and investing in building and grounds repairs in occupied buildings using up to $30 million freed up through suspended Common School Loan payments.

Multiple DUAB members pointed to concerns of past academic performance under MGT's oversight — including a dramatic drop in West Side Leadership Academy's graduation rate from 85.7% in the 2017-18 school year to 58.5% in the 2018-19 year, according to state records.

"Academics is the slowest to turn," said Eric Parish, a vice president with MGT Consulting. "It's not reflective of where we want to be. It's a process."

Fiscal turnaround

MGT Consulting has enacted 28 initiatives so far ranging from workforce reductions to renegotiation of vendor contracts to chip away at the district’s multimillion-dollar deficit.