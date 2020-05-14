Gary schools takeover team presents 3-year plan to end distress status

GARY — School officials outlined a three-year plan Thursday night to end state intervention at the indebted Gary Community School Corp.
The Distressed Unit Appeal Board, the state entity responsible for overseeing the takeover of the district, heard the plan presented by Gary schools' turnaround partner MGT Consulting in Thursday night's virtual public webinar.
MGT Consulting was contracted by the state in 2017 to see through financial and academic transformation after years of mounting debt and failing state performance rankings led to state intervention.
MGT Consulting’s state contract ends in July.
In their presentation, MGT Consulting representatives presented a three-phase plan for the total takeover effort. The first stage, consisting of assessment and stabilization, took place in MGT's first three years of engagement.
The turnaround team is now laying the groundwork for its second stage with goals to create sustainability through improved academics, engagement, operations and finances. Stage three would signal the end of distressed unit status.
Academics, operational goals
Interim Emergency Manager Paige McNulty pointed to academic approaches currently in action including personalized high school counseling, increased remediation for seniors and expanded CTE offerings at the district's Gary Area Career Center.
McNulty, who stepped into her role in February, has been the third emergency manager for Gary schools in as many years.
Operational and fiscal goals include the phase in of a 1-to-1 student technology plan this summer, closing offers on abandoned school buildings across the city and investing in building and grounds repairs in occupied buildings using up to $30 million freed up through suspended Common School Loan payments.
Multiple DUAB members pointed to concerns of past academic performance under MGT's oversight — including a dramatic drop in West Side Leadership Academy's graduation rate from 85.7% in the 2017-18 school year to 58.5% in the 2018-19 year, according to state records.
"Academics is the slowest to turn," said Eric Parish, a vice president with MGT Consulting. "It's not reflective of where we want to be. It's a process."
Fiscal turnaround
MGT Consulting has enacted 28 initiatives so far ranging from workforce reductions to renegotiation of vendor contracts to chip away at the district’s multimillion-dollar deficit.
The Gary emergency management team presented an update in its seven-year deficit reduction plan to the Distressed Unit Appeal Board in March, showing a total $16 million decrease in the district’s operating deficit since state intervention began in the summer of 2017.
A return of local control of the Gary school district is contingent upon school leaders achieving and maintaining fiscal solvency for at least two years, as spelled out by the state’s takeover law.
The team projects to balance its remaining $6 million deficit by 2021, according to a March Gary schools news release, allowing two additional years under MGT's proposed plan to show the required fiscal solvency.
The district’s overall debt has decreased from a total of $104 million in June 2017 to $84 million today, according to the release.
"I feel like we’re absolutely on a positive path forward. There’s an energy in the air," McNulty said Thursday. "People are feeling rejuvenated and are feeling apart of the team, and it’s because so many stakeholders are coming to the table."
Community reacts
DUAB took public comment, hearing both positive and critical feedback on MGT's efforts, in the nearly three-hour Thursday night meeting.
Community partners including Gary Mayor Jerome Prince, IU Northwest School of Education Interim Dean Mark Sperling and Gary Housing Authority Executive Director Julian Marsh spoke favorably of McNulty's leadership in the few short months she's served as emergency manager.
"They're on the right path," Gary Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Chuck Hughes said. "They took over a very arduous task. We have to be humble and realize the predicament our school system got into."
Others, including multiple members of Gary schools' nonvoting advisory board, voiced concerns about academics and community input in district decision-making.
"I'm not very sure about their partnership with the community," Advisory Board Vice President Larona Carter said. "It seems it could be a bit stronger, especially as it related to the advisory board. Each of us represents a district in the city. We are liaisons in the community."
DUAB will schedule an executive session meeting to interview members of the MGT Consulting team within several days, McAdam said Thursday night. The board will schedule a future public meeting to make a decision on the future of emergency management services.
MGT Consulting's full Thursday night presentation will be posted to DUAB's website at in.gov/duab. Comments about MGT Consulting's role in the Gary schools takeover can be submitted through May 20 at 317-234-2273 or duab@duab.in.gov.
