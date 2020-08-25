Gary schools to ask for tax increase to help end state takeover, fund teacher raises

GARY — Gary school officials are pressing forward in their November referendum campaign, an effort district leaders say they hope can bring long awaited teacher raises, expanded academic opportunities and an end to state intervention.
The Gary Community School Corp. will ask residents to approve an approximately 52 cents per $100 assessed value tax increase in this year's Nov. 3 election, which, by the district's calculations, will result in a 20-cent-per-day tax increase for the average Gary property valued at $60,000.
The tax increase, being asked over an eight year period, is expected to bring $8.9 million into the district as it looks to to balance its remaining $6 million deficit.
The first $1 million collected will be put toward teacher raises, Gary manager Paige McNulty said.
Though able to offer a one-time stipend last school year, teachers in the Gary Community School Corp. have not seen a raise in more than a decade. McNulty said the district would consider a 4% to 4.5% raise for teachers should the referendum pass.
"We need to, obviously, compensate our teachers who have stuck it out and stayed with us, and be able to recruit and retain teachers," McNulty said. "If we don't have strong teachers, there's no point."
McNulty said district leaders will also direct funds collected from the referendum, if passed, in its first year to resolving the school corporation's deficit, a condition of ending state intervention in Indiana's only remaining takeover school district.
By state law, the school corporation must eliminate its deficit, which sat at $22 million in August 2017, and maintain a balanced budget for at least two years to be returned to local control.
"The quickest path towards getting the school district back to local control is the passing of the referendum," McNulty said.
Other planned uses for referendum funds include support for social and emotional learning services, extracurricular programs and career and technical education. The school corporation has set a goal of attaining state STEM certification for its Beveridge Elementary, Glen Park Academy and Bailly STEM Academy schools by next year.
While community members, such as the Baptist Ministers’ Conference of Gary & Vicinity, have offered their endorsement of the referendum, the school corporation still faces challenges of public distrust in school management and of building support for a tax increase in one of the state's most highly taxed cities, while operating under the economic strain brought by the global coronavirus pandemic.
"I will express my concerns as a person living here with the whole issue of asking citizens to pay more when we're actually in the middle of a pandemic," Tracy Coleman, a parent and member of the West Side Leadership Academy PTSA member, told state officials in a meeting last week. "Gary, Indiana, has one of the highest unemployment rates and many of our residents are actually losing properties in tax sales, so as a community we have to be compassionate to what our community is going through."
The Gary Community School Corp. tried and failed twice to pass referendums prior to the state's takeover of the school corporation in 2017.
In May 2015, the school corporation asked for a lower 41 cents per $100 assessed valuation tax increase and lost with 56% voting against the referendum. In November 2016, also a presidential election year, the district went out again, asking 47.5 cents per $100 assessed valuation. That referendum narrowly failed with 51% voting against it.
This year, the district initially stated it would ask 46.6 cents per $100 assessed valuation. School officials amended their request to its current 52.6 cents per $100 assessed valuation ask after meeting with community members who said they felt the district was not seeking enough.
"They didn't want a 'Band-Aid solution' was their exact words," McNulty said. "They wanted something that was going to be a little bit longer term so that kids had more opportunities and tangible things that they could use for growth."
McNulty said she hopes to convey to the public that school tax referendums have become increasingly common in public school systems across the state looking to secure funding for academic services.
"Running a referendum is not not an unusual thing for school districts in today's world," McNulty said. "We're not asking Gary community schools to do anything differently than what most school districts are being forced to do. However, this one is, I think, critical for the Gary community schools because it gets them in into local control, and that it is so close that we can taste it."
While McNulty, who was named leader of the Gary Community School Corp. in February, was not with the district for its past referendum attempts, she said district leaders are taking steps to meet with the community, answer questions and bring transparency to its current referendum campaign.
The district manager said school officials have discussed creating a referendum committee of parents, advisory board members, and business leaders from across the Gary community. She said she has been meeting with community members in small groups and encouraged residents with questions to contact the Gary schools administrative offices.
"It's the right thing to do for kids and for their community," McNulty said. "We need to support our children."
