Gary schools to ask for tax increase to help end state takeover, fund teacher raises

The Gary Community School Corp. tried and failed twice to pass referendums prior to the state's takeover of the school corporation in 2017.

In May 2015, the school corporation asked for a lower 41 cents per $100 assessed valuation tax increase and lost with 56% voting against the referendum. In November 2016, also a presidential election year, the district went out again, asking 47.5 cents per $100 assessed valuation. That referendum narrowly failed with 51% voting against it.

This year, the district initially stated it would ask 46.6 cents per $100 assessed valuation. School officials amended their request to its current 52.6 cents per $100 assessed valuation ask after meeting with community members who said they felt the district was not seeking enough.

"They didn't want a 'Band-Aid solution' was their exact words," McNulty said. "They wanted something that was going to be a little bit longer term so that kids had more opportunities and tangible things that they could use for growth."

McNulty said she hopes to convey to the public that school tax referendums have become increasingly common in public school systems across the state looking to secure funding for academic services.