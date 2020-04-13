You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Gary schools to distribute meals in 2 dozen locations Tuesday
topical alert top story urgent

Gary schools to distribute meals in 2 dozen locations Tuesday

St. Mary Food Pantry does emergency distribution

Volunteers prepare food items for distribution in March at St. Mary's Food Pantry.

 John Luke, file, The Times

GARY — Gary families will be able to take advantage of free meal distribution Tuesday for those with students 18 years and younger.

A fleet of Gary Community School Corp. buses will deliver meals in 45-minute increments to two dozen locations across the city while students continue remote learning through the end of the school year.

The Gary Community School Corp. announced on March 13, along with many other Lake County districts, it would be closing its school buildings for three weeks in an effort to help contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. An executive order signed by Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb extended school building closures through the end of the academic year.

Gary food distribution will begin at 10 a.m. and last through 1 p.m. Tuesday, according to a Gary schools news release.

Gary schools employees and representatives from the district's food vendor, Sodexo Magic, will deliver the meals.

Families are encouraged to only attend one meal distribution site to allow the maximum number of students possible to be served to receive the food items. Those attending are also asked to bring bags or boxes to help in the transportation of the food items. Security will be onsite to ensure orderly distribution and help oversee social distancing practices, according to the district.

A schedule of food delivery locations and approximate bus arrival times is available on the Gary schools website at www.garycsc.k12.in.us.

Gallery: Dozens of NWI schools offer free meals amid COVID-19 shutdown

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts