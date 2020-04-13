Gary schools to distribute meals in 2 dozen locations Tuesday

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

GARY — Gary families will be able to take advantage of free meal distribution Tuesday for those with students 18 years and younger.

A fleet of Gary Community School Corp. buses will deliver meals in 45-minute increments to two dozen locations across the city while students continue remote learning through the end of the school year.

The Gary Community School Corp. announced on March 13, along with many other Lake County districts, it would be closing its school buildings for three weeks in an effort to help contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. An executive order signed by Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb extended school building closures through the end of the academic year.

Gary food distribution will begin at 10 a.m. and last through 1 p.m. Tuesday, according to a Gary schools news release.

Gary schools employees and representatives from the district's food vendor, Sodexo Magic, will deliver the meals.