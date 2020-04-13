Gary schools to distribute meals in 2 dozen locations Tuesday

GARY — Gary families will be able to take advantage of free meal distribution Tuesday for those with students 18 years and younger.
A fleet of Gary Community School Corp. buses will deliver meals in 45-minute increments to two dozen locations across the city while students continue remote learning through the end of the school year.
The Gary Community School Corp. announced on March 13, along with many other Lake County districts, it would be closing its school buildings for three weeks in an effort to help contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. An executive order signed by Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb extended school building closures through the end of the academic year.
Gary food distribution will begin at 10 a.m. and last through 1 p.m. Tuesday, according to a Gary schools news release.
Gary schools employees and representatives from the district's food vendor, Sodexo Magic, will deliver the meals.
Families are encouraged to only attend one meal distribution site to allow the maximum number of students possible to be served to receive the food items. Those attending are also asked to bring bags or boxes to help in the transportation of the food items. Security will be onsite to ensure orderly distribution and help oversee social distancing practices, according to the district.
A schedule of food delivery locations and approximate bus arrival times is available on the Gary schools website at www.garycsc.k12.in.us.
