Gary schools to return to in-person learning in Janaury
Gary schools to return to in-person learning in Janaury

Gary schools stock

Gary Family and Community Engagement Coordinator Tennille Foster welcomes parents and students to Frankie McCullough Academy for breakfast and registration before the first day of school in 2019.

 Carley Lanich, file, The Times

GARY — Leaders in the Gary Community School Corp. are eyeing an in-person return to instruction following winter break.

Gary Manager Paige McNulty said in a Tuesday night meeting the district intends to bring students back to in-person learning on Jan. 19.

The Gary Community School Corp. is one of the few school corporations in Northwest Indiana to have opened and operated with virtual instruction for the entire fall semester in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

The district announced last month it would close its buildings to teachers leading remote instruction from their classrooms as COVID-19 rates spiked across the Region shortly before Thanksgiving.

McNulty said Tuesday the district chose Jan. 19 in consultation with local health officials and as a means to provide a two-week window following winter break to watch rates of community spread after the holidays.

"We're working with the Lake County Health Department and watching the situation as we know its fluid," McNulty said. "Obviously, we'll be watching it through the holiday season to make sure that it's safe and, hopefully, the numbers won't continue to surge in the wrong direction. If it does, we'll make a different decision, but right now, we are trying hard to get kids back in front of their teachers."

The district expects to return to in-person learning through a hybrid learning model. District administrators and building principals are currently working out specific details for the school corporation's in-person instruction.

McNulty said she anticipates school buildings will be closed at least one day a week in the second semester for deep cleaning.

E-learning options will be offered to students who need it and to staff with documented medical conditions, the manager said.

The district contacted families Wednesday morning with a survey requesting their preference for school re-entry.

Gary schools will offer a choice of traditional brick-and-mortar education or continued e-learning for elementary students, and hybrid learning or continued e-learning for middle school students.

High school students will remain virtual during the district's first phase of its return to in-person instruction, according to the survey.

More information will be communicated directly to families from teachers and principals via phone calls, emails and letters, a district spokeswoman said. Additional information will also be share on district social media channels and via the Gary schools website at garycsc.k12.in.us.

