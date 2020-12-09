Gary schools to return to in-person learning in Janaury

GARY — Leaders in the Gary Community School Corp. are eyeing an in-person return to instruction following winter break.

Gary Manager Paige McNulty said in a Tuesday night meeting the district intends to bring students back to in-person learning on Jan. 19.

The Gary Community School Corp. is one of the few school corporations in Northwest Indiana to have opened and operated with virtual instruction for the entire fall semester in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

The district announced last month it would close its buildings to teachers leading remote instruction from their classrooms as COVID-19 rates spiked across the Region shortly before Thanksgiving.

McNulty said Tuesday the district chose Jan. 19 in consultation with local health officials and as a means to provide a two-week window following winter break to watch rates of community spread after the holidays.

"We're working with the Lake County Health Department and watching the situation as we know its fluid," McNulty said. "Obviously, we'll be watching it through the holiday season to make sure that it's safe and, hopefully, the numbers won't continue to surge in the wrong direction. If it does, we'll make a different decision, but right now, we are trying hard to get kids back in front of their teachers."