Gary scout focuses on eye care assistance

Johnson said he also collected hundreds of used glasses frames that will be provided to those who can’t afford to purchase new frames.

Giving back to the community has always been a focus for Troop 53, one of the oldest African American scouting troops, as well as its associated groups, which are Pack 53 and the STEEL City Venture Crew, Mack said.

“It’s all about life lessons,” she said.

The scouts in the groups have provided a variety of services locally, including donating to the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana and visiting nursing homes.

Mack said the STEEL City Venture Crew, which is open to those 14 to 20 years old, “focuses on service, travel, education, entrepreneurship and leadership.”

Each year the group travels to a different area to provide various services.

The group has visited Flint, Michigan, to deliver supplies. The members also volunteered at the Second Harvest Food Rescue in Canada and assisted at a children’s home in Detroit.

Mack said the STEEL City Venture Crew planned to travel to Puerto Rico this year to help build homes with Habitat for Humanity, but that trip was rescheduled for next year because of COVID-19.