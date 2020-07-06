Gary scout focuses on eye care assistance

GARY — When Jayden Johnson picked an Eagle Scout project devoted to helping others, it was no surprise to those who know him.
“He has always been so gracious,” said Kellauna Mack, Scoutmaster of Troop 53 in Gary.
Johnson, 17, spent the last seven months focusing on eye care for his project.
He noticed some of his classmates had trouble seeing the board in school, which prompted them to become frustrated at times.
Johnson said he wanted to help his classmates and others have access to proper eye care, so he began researching the topic.
“Jayden is such a precious soul,” Mack said.
He initially coordinated an event to have eye doctors visit 21st Century Charter School to provide eye examinations to students because poor vision can adversely affect academic performance. COVID-19 prompted him to cancel that event.
Johnson wasn’t discouraged by the setback, and he pursued other methods to help those in need of eye care assistance.
Johnson said he created and distributed flyers explaining how those facing financial hardships can obtain free glasses through OneSight’s OnSite Voucher Program — onesight.org/get-help/. Those in need can also find information about other available assistance through the Prevent Blindness organization — preventblindness.org.
Johnson said he also collected hundreds of used glasses frames that will be provided to those who can’t afford to purchase new frames.
Giving back to the community has always been a focus for Troop 53, one of the oldest African American scouting troops, as well as its associated groups, which are Pack 53 and the STEEL City Venture Crew, Mack said.
“It’s all about life lessons,” she said.
The scouts in the groups have provided a variety of services locally, including donating to the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana and visiting nursing homes.
Mack said the STEEL City Venture Crew, which is open to those 14 to 20 years old, “focuses on service, travel, education, entrepreneurship and leadership.”
Each year the group travels to a different area to provide various services.
The group has visited Flint, Michigan, to deliver supplies. The members also volunteered at the Second Harvest Food Rescue in Canada and assisted at a children’s home in Detroit.
Mack said the STEEL City Venture Crew planned to travel to Puerto Rico this year to help build homes with Habitat for Humanity, but that trip was rescheduled for next year because of COVID-19.
Mack said Troop 53, Pack 53 and the STEEL City Venture Crew meet at St. Timothy Church in Gary. The church has hosted scouting programs for more than 50 years.
Visit scouting.org for information about local scouting programs.
