A Gary teacher was charged with striking a student with Down syndrome, according to new charges filed on Tuesday.

Bernadine Cousins, 53, is a kindergarten teacher at Aspire Academy, a charter school in Gary. A probable cause affidavit alleges that Cousins left visible red abrasions after hitting an unnamed student Nov. 18.

The student’s mother told police that she noticed bruises on her son’s left upper thigh and buttocks while changing his clothes after school, court records show. Cousins was previously the student’s kindergarten teacher, the mother told officers.

When she asked her son what happened, he told her Cousins hit him with a “brown stick,” according to the probable cause affidavit.

The student, who was 6 at the time of the alleged incident, had been misbehaving and refused to come out of the restroom in the nurse’s office, court records said. Since the student has a developmental disability, he needs to be continually supervised throughout the day. He is not fully potty-trained and wears pull-ups or diapers throughout the day in case of an accident.

Court records show that Katia Pharms was assigned as his paraprofessional and supervises him while he is at school.

She described the student as “a handful” at times but said "she had come to care for him a great deal because he was a very sweet, loving boy," according to the probable cause affidavit.

The day of the incident, Pharms asked for Cousins to help her move the student from the nurse’s office and back to his classroom. Pharms watched Cousins’ classroom while she removed the student from the nurse’s office, court records stated.

Court documents stated that Cousins was later seen on security cameras shoving what appeared to be a ruler up her sleeve before retrieving the student.

When the student returned to the classroom, he appeared normal and quiet, according to the probable cause affidavit.

A hearing has been set for March 13 at 8:30 a.m.