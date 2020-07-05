Gary teen dies from gunshot wounds, coroner says

-
{{label}}{{title}}{{special_title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{promotional_format_dollars}} {{promotional_price}} {{promotional_format_cents}}{{term}}then {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month
- {{action_button}}
-
{{special_title}}
- {{action_button}}
GARY — A 16-year old boy died Sunday evening after suffering gunshot wounds, the Lake County Coroner said in a news release.
Christopher Warren, of Gary, was pronounced dead at 6:20 p.m. at Methodist Hospital Northlake, according to the coroner. The manner of death was listed as homicide.
Agencies involved in the investigation in addition to the coroner were the Gary Police Department, Metro Homicide Task Force, Lake County CSI and the Gary Fire Department.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Times Staff
The Times Media Company is dedicated to improving the quality of life in Northwest Indiana, through local news, information, service initiatives and community partnerships.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.