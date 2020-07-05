You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Gary teen dies from gunshot wounds, coroner says
alert urgent

Gary teen dies from gunshot wounds, coroner says

{{featured_button_text}}
Police stock (copy)
File, The Times

GARY — A 16-year old boy died Sunday evening after suffering gunshot wounds, the Lake County Coroner said in a news release.

Christopher Warren, of Gary, was pronounced dead at 6:20 p.m. at Methodist Hospital Northlake, according to the coroner. The manner of death was listed as homicide.

Agencies involved in the investigation in addition to the coroner were the Gary Police Department, Metro Homicide Task Force, Lake County CSI and the Gary Fire Department.

0
0
0
6
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video shows packed Michigan lake party despite warnings

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts