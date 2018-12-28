Gary police and family members are in search of a 17-year-old Gary teen who was last seen on Dec. 14 in Gary.
Montique Ramirez is a Mexican and African American male with brown eyes and black hair, according to a missing poster created by family.
He is 6 feet tall and weighs 154 lbs and reportedly has tattoos on his arm, neck and hand. He was last seen on Dec. 14 wearing an all black Nike jogging suit with black and white Jordan shoes.
Police are asking anyone with information on Ramirez's whereabouts to contact Sgt. Darlene Breitenstein of the juvenile division at 219-881-7300.