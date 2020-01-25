Gary teen wins chance to pursue passion at Disney Dreamers Academy

GARY — When she was 10 years old, Ariyana Irving realized her dream was working in a restaurant.
As a kid, she thought she would end up behind the cash register — a dream she developed while playing with the plastic, toy cash registers that made the job "seem really cool."
When she got older, that dream changed.
Now, she wants to own her own restaurant, with the goal of opening various locations.
"I want to be an entrepreneur," she said.
The Steel City Academy senior will have a chance to explore her passion this spring.
Come March, the 17-year-old will spend four days on an all-expenses paid trip to Walt Disney World, where she, along with 99 other students, will attend immersive career workshops at the Disney Dreamers Academy.
At first, Irving was hesitant to apply to the program. But after a nudge from her mom, Ebonee Davis, and some research, the Gary native took a chance and submitted the application in October.
"I kind of forgot about it because I really was just thinking like 100 kids out the nation — who's really going to pick somebody who lives in Gary?" Irving said.
Then, Irving got the news just before Christmas: She was going to Disney.
"When I opened it, I was just flabbergasted," Irving said. "You don't really expect anything like that to happen to someone like me."
Irving said she didn't expect to be chosen for the academy because of the stereotypes surrounding her neighborhood, Gary and kids who are from there.
"I'm just hoping that when I go to the academy, I can pick up some tips on things that I am gonna be majoring in college, and my overall career in life," she said.
The perfect candidate
Trinica Wells, who has been one of Irving's teachers since she was in seventh grade, said it wasn't a surprise when the hardworking, dedicated teen was accepted into the academy.
This spring, Irving will graduate from the Academy, and the accomplishment is bittersweet for Wells, who brought Irving and a group of students to the Academy when it opened four years ago.
"It's gonna be very different. I'm happy for them," Wells said while wiping away tears.
Principal Katie Kirley said she's "incredibly proud" of Irving, adding the teen embodies the core values of the school.
"She's one of the hardest-working students that we have and to see her be acknowledged on this national scale for how fiercely intelligent and compassionate and hardworking she is just makes me really happy," Kirley said.
After she graduates this spring, Irving hope to attend a historically black college or university close to home, where she plans on majoring in business management.
Life beyond Steel City
Davis said she's proud of her daughter, who has a 4.2 GPA and plays on the girls varsity basketball team.
"I'm not sure what her decision is on where she's going to go (for college) or which route she's gonna take, but to receive all of these (acceptance letters) and the different accolades that she's receiving right now — I'm proud of her," Davis said.
She's especially proud of the more than 25 colleges Irving has been accepted into, including Dillard, Ball State, Indiana University Bloomington, University of Illinois and Georgetown. She also has interviews scheduled for Yale and Harvard.
"They were being modest," Davis said as she looked at some of Irving's acceptance letters hanging up at the Academy.
Irving's achievements have set a precedent for the students at Steel City Academy, Davis added.
"Moving forward, the teachers can actually do research on this (Disney Dreamers Academy) ... and the upcoming students, now they can take advantage and put an application and make this a part of something that they do when they become seniors," Davis said.