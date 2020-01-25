Gary teen wins chance to pursue passion at Disney Dreamers Academy

"When I opened it, I was just flabbergasted," Irving said. "You don't really expect anything like that to happen to someone like me."

Irving said she didn't expect to be chosen for the academy because of the stereotypes surrounding her neighborhood, Gary and kids who are from there.

"I'm just hoping that when I go to the academy, I can pick up some tips on things that I am gonna be majoring in college, and my overall career in life," she said.

The perfect candidate

Trinica Wells, who has been one of Irving's teachers since she was in seventh grade, said it wasn't a surprise when the hardworking, dedicated teen was accepted into the academy.

This spring, Irving will graduate from the Academy, and the accomplishment is bittersweet for Wells, who brought Irving and a group of students to the Academy when it opened four years ago.

"It's gonna be very different. I'm happy for them," Wells said while wiping away tears.

Principal Katie Kirley said she's "incredibly proud" of Irving, adding the teen embodies the core values of the school.