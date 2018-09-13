GARY — A 39-year-old man was wounded Thursday and his girlfriend was arrested on allegations she stabbed him during a fight at their home, police said.
Gary police were notified at 12:04 a.m. that a man had arrived at Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus with a stab wound to his left forearm, Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.
The man told police he was at home in the 400 block of Hayes Street when he argued with his girlfriend about a previous event earlier in the day.
The man said his 38-year-old girlfriend cursed and yelled at him before grabbing a knife and stabbing him, police said. The man went to the hospital.
While he was being treated, police went to the couple’s house and spoke with the girlfriend, Hamady said.
A crime scene was located and processed, and the woman was arrested and taken to the city jail pending the filing of formal charges by the Lake County prosecutor’s office.
