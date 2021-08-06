Gary's Lew Wallace High School on its way to being demolished

GARY — The demolition process for Lew Wallace High School is underway.

A letter from Paige McNulty, manager of the Gary Community School Corp., to community members last week said removing the blighted former school wasn't an easy decision, but will make the community safer and clear the path for better use of the property.

A request for proposals has been sent out, and the district has already received proposals from various contractors, the letter said. All proposals are due by Aug. 24 and will then be scored and shared with the Distressed Unit Appeal Board, which oversees Gary public schools.

Once a contract is awarded, demolition should begin sometime in late fall.

McNulty wrote in the letter that the project is long-anticipated, and thanked the community for its patience in the process. Last week's update, she said, is the first of several updates community members can expect from the district.

"We will remain consistent, accessible and transparent in all of our actions," she said.