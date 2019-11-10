ST. JOHN — The Gates of St. John's expansion is on hold while Plan Commission members take the next two weeks to review documents submitted by LBL Development, LLC.
The developer is seeking primary plat approval for 108 acres of land to the east of Cline Avenue and between U.S. 231 and Joliet Street.
Tim Kuiper, lawyer for developer John Lotton, said since meeting with the commission in October, a traffic study has been completed and the number of lots has been reduced to comply with the 11,200-square-foot lot size.
The revised primary plat includes 306 single-family homes.
Commission member Paul Panczuk raised concern with the new documents and said he would like more time to review the changes because he received the documents that day.
"I will certainly need time to go through all of this," Panczuk said during the commission's meeting Wednesday.
Panczuk cited the town's subdivision control ordinance, No. 1252, which requires documents are submitted to the town engineer and town staff 14 days prior to subsequent meetings.
"I had to work today. I have a real job, and I come home and get these emails and find this stuff," he said. "I simply need some time to go through all of this."
"Actually, we got these plans first thing this morning. We also got the traffic study first thing this morning. I, like you, have a real job, and I was able to review both of these documents," Commission President Michael Forbes later said to Panczuk. "It's a reduction in the number of lots, it's a very simple change. If there was a significant increase in the density, I would definitely feel there would need to be a review."
Kuiper said the configuration is the same and the traffic study was submitted a week ago.
"I'm sorry that you didn't get that, but that's why you also employ an engineer to review those things and go over those technical details. That's why you have a planning director to review those things," Kuiper said.
"They're not an appointed member of this commission," Panczuk replied. "I am more concerned about my own review of this."
In addition to a revised plat, commission members received a copy of the executive summary of the traffic study, which takes into account the entire 217-acre development, which is composed of 600 homes.
The summary of the study suggests a 100-foot right turn lane with a 100-foot taper, along with a 100-foot left turn lane with a 100-foot taper be constructed at 105th Street and Cline Avenue. The intersection would remain a two-way stop, the summary states. The study also recommends a 100-foot right turn lane with a 100-foot taper be constructed at 101st Avenue and the western drive of the development.
When looking at just the 108-acre development, the study still recommends turn lane additions at 105th Street and Cline Avenue, Kuiper said.
Rick Eberly, town building and planning director, said it's up to the commission whether it would like to "hold the developer's feet to the fire" for submissions after the primary and secondary round of submittals.
Forbes moved to approve the plat, while member Steve Flores moved to defer to give members more time to review the plat.
After two stalemate votes, the commission ultimately moved to defer the plat approval until its study session on Nov. 20.