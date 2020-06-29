Gelsosomo's Pizza employee tests positive for COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Another Crown Point restaurant has had an employee test positive for COVID-19. It's the fourth reported case in the last week.

Gelsosomo's Pizzeria Crown Point and Region On Tap's owner, Peter Anderson, announced the positive case in a social media post Monday morning.

"We will cease all operations immediately so that our entire team can get tested," Anderson wrote. "We have prided ourselves on doing this thing right, and this news is unwelcome and very unfortunate."

In an effort to be community-minded, the restaurant at 11319 Broadway will shut down and assist staff with getting tested. A deep sanitation of the restaurant will also occur, he said.

"We deeply value your support through all of this, and very much look forward to providing you with a great experience again very soon. We will keep you all posted of any developments. Again, thank you for your unwavering support," Anderson said.

On Friday, Fahrenheit Two Twelve announced they would be closed until further notice after two employees tested positive for the coronavirus.