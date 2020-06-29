Gelsosomo's Pizza employee tests positive for COVID-19

Another Crown Point restaurant has had an employee test positive for COVID-19. It's the fourth reported case in the last week.
Gelsosomo's Pizzeria Crown Point and Region On Tap's owner, Peter Anderson, announced the positive case in a social media post Monday morning.
"We will cease all operations immediately so that our entire team can get tested," Anderson wrote. "We have prided ourselves on doing this thing right, and this news is unwelcome and very unfortunate."
In an effort to be community-minded, the restaurant at 11319 Broadway will shut down and assist staff with getting tested. A deep sanitation of the restaurant will also occur, he said.
"We deeply value your support through all of this, and very much look forward to providing you with a great experience again very soon. We will keep you all posted of any developments. Again, thank you for your unwavering support," Anderson said.
On Friday, Fahrenheit Two Twelve announced they would be closed until further notice after two employees tested positive for the coronavirus.
In a Facebook post, the fine dining restaurant located at 10805 Broadway, said the employees didn't work while exhibiting symptoms and appeared to have been exposed to the coronavirus outside of the eatery.
"Nevertheless, the safety of our team members and guests is of utmost importance to us as we navigate this global health crisis," the post reads. "We have been consistently diligent in the use of protective wear, increased sanitation and ensuring compliance with the applicable guidelines."
While closed, there will be "deep sanitation efforts," the post reads.
Additionally, all employees are required to be tested for the coronavirus before returning to the establishment.
Last week, Square Roots, a restaurant along Main Street in downtown Crown Point, announced it would be closed for 24-48 hours after one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19.
911 fee
Abortion
Breast prostheses
Cancer screening
Child sex crimes
Chinese tech
Distracted driving
Gary schools
Griffith
Health pricing
Indigency
Insulin
Lake Michigan
Marriage
Medical billing
Microchipping
Online eye exam
Organ donation
Out-of-state prescriptions
RDA transit
Resource officers
School water
Sex assault victims
Small claims
Smoking age
Teacher evaluations
Unemployment
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.