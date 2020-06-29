You are the owner of this article.
Gelsosomo's Pizza employee tests positive for COVID-19
Gelsosomo's Pizza employee tests positive for COVID-19

Gelsosomo's Pizza

Gelsosomo's Pizza in Portage in December 2018. Gelsosomo's Pizzeria Crown Point and Region On Tap's owner, Peter Anderson, announced the positive COVID-19 case in a social media post Monday morning. 

 Tony V. Martin, file, The Times

Another Crown Point restaurant has had an employee test positive for COVID-19. It's the fourth reported case in the last week. 

Gelsosomo's Pizzeria Crown Point and Region On Tap's owner, Peter Anderson, announced the positive case in a social media post Monday morning. 

"We will cease all operations immediately so that our entire team can get tested," Anderson wrote. "We have prided ourselves on doing this thing right, and this news is unwelcome and very unfortunate."

In an effort to be community-minded, the restaurant at 11319 Broadway will shut down and assist staff with getting tested. A deep sanitation of the restaurant will also occur, he said. 

"We deeply value your support through all of this, and very much look forward to providing you with a great experience again very soon. We will keep you all posted of any developments. Again, thank you for your unwavering support," Anderson said. 

On Friday, Fahrenheit Two Twelve announced they would be closed until further notice after two employees tested positive for the coronavirus. 

In a Facebook post, the fine dining restaurant located at 10805 Broadway, said the employees didn't work while exhibiting symptoms and appeared to have been exposed to the coronavirus outside of the eatery.

"Nevertheless, the safety of our team members and guests is of utmost importance to us as we navigate this global health crisis," the post reads. "We have been consistently diligent in the use of protective wear, increased sanitation and ensuring compliance with the applicable guidelines."

While closed, there will be "deep sanitation efforts," the post reads.

Additionally, all employees are required to be tested for the coronavirus before returning to the establishment.

Last week, Square Roots, a restaurant along Main Street in downtown Crown Point, announced it would be closed for 24-48 hours after one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19.

North Lake County Reporter

Lauren covers North Lake County government, breaking news, crime and environmental issues for The Times. She holds a master’s degree in Public Affairs Reporting from UIS. Contact her at lauren.cross@nwi.com or 219-933-3206.

