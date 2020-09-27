Genetic testing, counselors key components to preventing, fighting breast cancer

If a patient tests positive, he or she can be recommended for increased screening, such as mammograms or MRIs every six months, or for risk-reducing surgery such as an oophorectomy for ovarian cancer or a double mastectomy for breast cancer, she says.

“For example, for a woman who screens positive for a BRCA1 or BRCA2 mutation, MRIs can begin around age 25,” she said. “Even for those who have been diagnosed with cancer already, treatment plans such as which chemotherapies to use, surgical recommendation, etc., can come into play with a positive genetic test.”

McGrail says she sees more than 150 patients per year, and knows there are several more in Northwest Indiana who may benefit from genetic testing.

“More people qualify for genetic testing than you think, and most never get tested, let alone speak to a genetic counselor,” she said.

While testing and counseling at one time carried a high price tag, McGrail says it is far less expensive now.

“Just a few years ago, testing and counseling added up to thousands of dollars, but these days, many insurance companies cover both the visit and the testing, and even self-pay pricing is more affordable than ever before,” she says.