Well, it wasn’t as long or as crowded. The parade.

If you’re a native-born Whiting boy, there’s only one THE parade. The Fourth of July parade at 10 a.m. from Indianapolis Boulevard then down 119th Street to the park. Every year the same thing for, well ... a long time. Sources from the Whiting-Robertsdale Historical Society website say the parade dates back to the beginning of the last century.

I’ve been going as long as I can remember. As a kid, the parade itself was the thing. Floats and clowns and music and candy. Don’t remember how long the distribution of candy goes back, don’t actually remember that from my earliest recollections.

But it’s a big deal now. Kids come prepared with sometimes large bags in which to put their haul. And candy is now more slid than thrown. A safety thing, I guess, though it seems to me that there’s something not particularly hygienic about sliding candy to kids across the hot asphalt of 119th Street. Especially if you’re sliding it after the contingent of horse-mounted riders has passed.

I do remember a few out-of-the-ordinary events from the Fourth in Whiting. More than a few years ago I remember a small fire, I think in an empty lot. Almost as if planned, here comes one of the trucks of the Whiting Fire Department. The parade is briefly halted and the fire extinguished. As I’m writing this, I’m now wondering if it actually was planned?

And once, one of the aforementioned horse-mounted rider’s horse got a little unnerved and reared up several times very close to the amassed parade goers in front of Sherman’s Hardware eliciting many shrieks.

Then there was the Fourth when my niece’s boyfriend at the time decided the parade may not have had enough excitement, so he detonated some rather startling explosive devices on a side street right off the parade route. Not sure if it was the first time he had seen the inside of the Whiting police station or not, but I am glad my niece found a much more suitable beaux to whom she’s now happily married.

Though not in the parade per se, there was the Whiting Fourth fireworks show that was very short, but very spectacular.

Again, going back more than a few years, Whiting’s extravagant fireworks show happened near “the rocks” on the grounds of the Whiting-Robertsdale Gun Club right on the lake. This particular year my uncle, Milton “Moon” Hruskocy, being a member of the gun club, was helping with the show. Tarps covered the containers holding the canisters to be fired into the night sky. But apparently, one or more weren’t covered too well.

After the first few shells exploded, sparks found their way to the uncovered canisters on the ground. Then ensued a most spectacular and frightening display as all of the remaining assortment of bomb and shells quickly were detonated and not many into the air as intended.

It was frightening for those few folks actually putting on the display and for kids like me, who always tried to get as close as we could to the show. It cost Uncle Moon several teeth as he dived off the rocks into the water where he encountered some of said rocks. I don’t know (or remember) if anyone else was hurt, but it was a fireworks show like no other.

Anyway, back to the parade this year not being as crowded.

My unscientific way of knowing it wasn’t as crowded, is by where I had to park. My niece had beaten me to the preferred parking spot behind the garage of my old childhood home occupied by my brother. It’s a short walk to the parade route from there. Now I feared where would I find a spot and how far away would it be.

But little more than a few hundred feet away, I found a spot. That is historically unusual.

And then there’s walking the parade route. Find the family first, pretty much the same place every year. Then off to see who we can see. I joke that every native of Whiting is obligated to be at the Fourth parade. And usually, I find many old faces. Not so much this year. Plus, the walk down 119th mid-parade is usually a hassle due to the sheer number of parade viewers

Not the case so much this year. I did enjoy talking with Whiting Historical Society’s Frank Vargo and recent Bishop Noll AD Ed Rhea, but there weren’t too many others. And the walk was noticeably less congested. But then again, maybe my age group isn’t going to parades in July that much anymore.

The reasons? Speculating here, but some thoughts.

Heat. It surely was hot, but it’s been hot before. And I’m wondering if there isn’t a little fear factor? At last year’s Fourth parade, I heard the news of the tragedy at the Highland Park parade. Is that in the back of people’s minds? Large crowds and out-of-control kids? Then there’s my generation saying been there, done that and it’s too hot?

I don’t know. But I’m pretty sure, good Lord willing, I’ll go next year.

Thanks for reading.