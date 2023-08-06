You know, teaching is a tough job. Tougher now in many ways from when I was in the arena full time.

But there are some residual benefits. Not necessarily monetary, though I’m doing alright with a pension from the Archdiocese of Chicago and a 401K I have from the Diocese of Gary and a helping of social security.

But residuals of another kind that seem to happen a lot for me. Again, not residuals that embellish my bank account, but residuals that embellish my heart.

Like right before I sat down to write this column, I checked my email and saw a name I haven’t seen in years, nay, decades. (Paraphrase … I hope you remember me … I was in your sixth grade … you’re the only teacher I remember from back then … hope you’re doing well. And he proceeds to tell me a bit of his life since we did school together.

And I do remember him. How do you forget an 11-year-old kid who told me what he wanted for Christmas was real estate. (He’s an editor/publisher in Manhattan).

Pretty cool.

And last week there was a reunion. Reunions aren’t uncommon. Are grade school reunions less common than high school reunions? I don’t know, but I do know they’re not uncommon for me.

Twenty? Probably more. Reunions of kids I knew when they were early teens. Catching up with them 10, 20, 30 and even 40 years later has always been great. Actually, the metrics are there for a 50-year reunion … class of ‘73, there’s still time, and class of ’74, let’s get on it.

Some of these get-togethers have come in various locales. One, in a restaurant, had a grand total of four. We spent a lot of time talking about everyone else. Some have been large events in halls others, smaller in sections of bars or restaurants. A couple have been picnics. One was at the parish’s grand summer even, VictorFest.

There was a memorable one, maybe two, when the attendees of the reunion talked me into taking them to their old school once again. The Monday after that late Saturday night visit saw one of my current students bring me an empty beer can asking why this was in his desk. Luckily, I found the empty champagne bottle in the bookcase before any of the kids did.

A happy/sad one was held in 2022 on the empty field where the school once stood (St. Victor School was razed in 2019). Sad because the school was gone, and sad because two members of the class had died tragic deaths. The mother of those two young men came to the reunion.

There have been a few all-school reunions and even a reunion on premises on a rainy Sunday in the middle of the demolition (we did get yelled at, I guess touring a building in the midst of a takedown is a no-no).

All of these gatherings had two things in common. They were great fun, and they always warm my heart.

This most recent one was no exception. Plus, it had the novel aspect of having my younger son as one of the attendees. It was a grand time and JJ Kelley’s was a most accommodating venue. It was well-planned and well-attended as just short of half the class of ’03 was there.

To see your old kids 20 years later, to be greeted affectionately with hugs, to hear how their lives have progressed, to hear their stories, see their faces, remember the high energy, high pitch voices and laughter … well, it does an old guy’s heart good.

One of the attendees is a Cal City cop. It’s almost as if he’s watching over me like I watched over him two decades ago. And he’s comparing notes with the Naperville cop agreeing that the Cal City gig has a little more action. And comparing education notes with an attendee who’s now an administrator in the Chicago Public School system. There’s the young lady who is gradually assuming a larger role in running her family’s accounting business.

Then there’s the tough to hear and harder to see photos of an alum who’s been battling Cushing’s Syndrome. But it’s so heartening to see the great spirit and optimism she has in her battle.

A lot of stories, a lot of reminiscing, a lot of props given to their shared experience at St. Victor School 20, as it turns out, not so long years ago. Pretty cool.

Yeah. Some of the residuals of my profession don’t show up in bank statements, but they do fill up one’s heart.

Thanks for reading.