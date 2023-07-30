Last week I wrote a column about bottled water. How there are not any really good reasons for drinking it and how there’s a price to pay, both financially to the consumer, and environmentally to the planet. The number I quoted was 1.3 billion, yes billion with a b, bottles a day.

A couple of folks wrote generally agreeing with me and I got a little pushback from a friend who works for Pepsi here in Munster who said their brand, Aquafina, filters things out of the water. But it seems to me that the water they filter is already clean as they use tap water for their product. So does Dasani, Coke’s bottled water. And the two largest selling brands in the US, if not the world, use good old, remarkably safe … tap water.

The bigger part of my point is that we have become too wasteful of our planetary resources. And we might get buried in our own trash. Convenience trumps almost anything else. Even economics (bottled water is a 2,000% mark up from tap).

Thinking about these things takes me back to the mid-2000s and a poetry class I took to meet some requirements for my teaching license. The reason? I must have been thinking of environmental matters back then as I recalled creating a couple of poems on the subject.

With your permission (actually, I’m going to do it with or without that) I present one of them to you with some explanatory notes to explain the names referenced and to help you see my thinking.

WASTE NOT

Grandma made rugs from rags

Some are still in use.

The loom barely fit in the basement

of the small house

where eight were raised

and later enlarged to house just four.

Gabriel seemed never to have met

a piece of wood he didn’t like

or cherish.

And thousands in cash

had he stashed in his secret place

Lodine smoothed and saved

the plastic bags from bread.

Father finagles a deal

at a low-end place,

though pension and stocks

could let him live large,

or certainly larger.

All defined by Depression.

Nurtured by austerity.

Quirky, odd.

Worried,

Wise.

Some background information.

My grandmother had a loom in her basement on Indianapolis Boulevard in Whiting where my mother and her seven siblings grew up. And not too long ago, we did still have one of the rag rugs she made.

My wife’s mother had large numbers of neatly folded bread bags stored in their South Deering home.

My wife’s father saved wood, along with a lot of other things. And when his son organized his father’s scattered financial holdings and told him how much money he had, Gabriel told him to add $10,000. The son said show me $10,000 and I’ll add it in. His dad went into his room for a bit, came back and laid out 10 piles of 10 one hundred dollar bills and told his son again to add $10,000.

And my father was a depression era negotiator of some skill and persistency well beyond the time it was financially necessary for him to be overly fiscally conservative.

Simply, many raised and in their young adulthood during the Great Depression seemed to be much more careful with the resources they had. Maybe they weren’t so conscious about the long-term effects of over-consumption on the planet, but maybe just doing what seemed to make sense to them during hard times.

Maybe we should follow their example …

Thanks for reading.