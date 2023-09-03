There’s an old saying that says talk is cheap. It comes into my thinking about one of the most contentious matters of our time.

Abortion.

An explanation.

I am generally against abortion. I am also against the government, state or national, making laws banning/severely limiting the extremely personal, medical, moral, emotional and religious decision facing many women (and their partners).

Many right-wing, pro-life folks rail against abortions in almost any circumstance. Still, many of the same folks are fine with executing fully formed out-of-the womb adults.

Some of them harass women, many of whom are suffering extreme stress already, as they are entering clinics for, or considering, an abortion. Some have threatened, and a few have shot, medical people who perform the procedure.

Since Roe v. Wade has been overturned, multiple Republican dominated states have put harsh restrictions on abortion. This state has some of the most restrictive. Almost every pregnancy is to be carried to term.

Yet red (Republican) states don’t seem to stack up very well in terms of infant and maternal care.

If you consider Georgia a Republican state, then all 10 of the highest maternal maternity rates are in red states, including Indiana at No. 10. And in infant mortality, again depending on how you consider Georgia, the twelve highest infant mortality rates are in red states, with Indiana at No. 7.

I know there are other factors, but it seems if you want protection in red states, stay in the uterus.

Which brings me to the Women’s Center of Greater Chicago. They are an anti-abortion organization. They gently counsel and encourage women considering an abortion not to have one. They offer medical screenings and other help …help not just to avoid an abortion, but help after the baby is born.

Besides the emotional support needed, they provide the material help needed to sustain a new-born and well into the time when a new-born isn’t so new anymore.

Formula, diapers, clothing, bedding, car seats, all the necessary (and costly) things needed for a mother to care properly for her child. Along with wise and veteran counsel. There is also help for other children that a client of the center may have. And they provide material assistance to the women themselves.

And the local connection? Well, one of the two resource centers the organization sends clients to is in Calumet City, at the former Our Lady of Knock which is now part of the united three former Catholic parishes: St. Andrew, St. Victor, and Our Lady of Knock and now called Jesus Shepherd of Souls.

Our Lady of Knock had been involved in some fund raisers for the Women’s Center like flower sales for Mother’s Day and evergreen wreath sales around Christmas in the earlier 2000s. So Knock was known to the Women’s Center. The Center also knew that the Our Lady of Knock School had been closed and they knew they needed space for the physical resources they store to help their women clients. And they needed folks to distribute those resources.

When asked in 2008 for a place, pastor Fr. Pat Lyons said yes to the Women’s Center. And knowing there would be need for someone to be in charge, he asked active parishioner Cathy Knetl and she said yes.

To this day Cathy and a trusty band of volunteers, six to eight different folks in any given year over the years, have helped women who decided to have their babies, with the necessities to care for that baby … and other children the mother herself.

Over the years, parishioners and people in the area have donated many goods to the resource center. One gentleman would hold garage sales for the center and when he passed, his son-in-law took over the sales. Now the son-in-law’s son has taken over. Other folks have held baby showers for the Center’s clients. Pretty cool.

When I talked to Cathy for this story, she related many touching stories of how important the Women’s Center experience has been for the women clients as well as for the volunteer staff. And then there is the great generosity of so many who have contributed to the Center.

As I said earlier, I am generally against abortion. But I am more against the seemingly hypocritical pro-lifers who scream against abortion, but seem to do little to advocate for prenatal care programs, or programs that protect the health of women and their children or free day care.

And as I said … talk is cheap … but action is satisfaction.

The Women’s Center of Greater Chicago and their resource center at Our Lady of Knock … take action.

Thanks for reading.