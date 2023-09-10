Well, I was at a football game last week. It was the first Friday of September, but it wasn’t the first game of the high school football season.

I don’t know, is it just me or is high school football starting earlier? Like school does? Since there’s so much emphasis on safety, you’d think starting football in August, especially with our getting hotter trend, might be frowned upon. And the Sept. 1 game I attended was plenty warm even at the lakefront home of the Whiting Oilers.

Going to high school football games is nothing new to me. My old running buddy, teaching colleague and dear friend, Kerry O’Donnell (RIP), and I used to be regulars at numerous games in the area, as we watched kids we taught play. And we’d run into many more old students in the stands, or more accurately, milling around in sundry places around the facility.

TF North, Bishop Noll, Thornwood, Mt. Carmel vied for our attention. It was fun.

At one time all of Bishop Noll’s starting linebackers were St. Victor (Calumet City) boys. As was their head coach. I don’t know if they still are, but the St. Victor connection of O’Neill to Barrett was the all-time Noll TD connection. Watched a Victor boy at Thornwood who later was all-Big Ten at Wisconsin. Watched two of my kids lineup across the line from each other in the state tournament when Marian played Mt. Carmel.

Although there were some exciting games, it was the atmosphere and the reconnecting with former students that was the bigger attraction. And afterward, we often retreated to an establishment to review the fine points of the game and our conversations with our former students over a tasty beverage. Or two.

So, there’s not that same attraction anymore, I haven’t taught full-time in a while, surely don’t know nearly as many people as I did. And my long-time Friday night partner died in 2019.

But I still go once in a while. I will go to some TF North games because as a taxpayer, I feel I’m part owner of the team. And my sons were in band at TF North and loved the experience. So, I go to check the band out and make reports to my sons who aren’t in the area anymore.

And I go to Noll games because I taught there and there are folks I worked with who are still there. Being Whiting born, Whiting High games once in a while with old friend and former long-time councilman, Ken Zubeck.

Even though Ken couldn’t go, I went to the BNI-Whiting High game. There’s a long-standing rivalry between the two and the stands were pretty filled on a warm late summer evening. The game was actually exciting in spite of numerous penalties and delays. A penalty on an extra point kick try encouraged the Oilers to go for two extra points which proved successful and accounted for the one-point Whiting victory.

It was a good night. Whiting’s fairly new field was in great shape and the view of the lake is always a plus. And even though it was a very close game and Noll-Whiting has often been a heated rivalry, the fan bases were kind of, for the most part, subdued. I love Noll and I love Whiting, but I’ve been to a lot of high school games and Whiting and Noll fans can be, more than many others, well, kind of shall we say ... unaccepting of when things don’t go their way.

But all’s well that ends well. Even though there was a bit of a fight, it wasn’t a Noll-Whiting thing, but rather a chivalry thing. Two young men fighting over a young lady. They’ll learn as time goes on.

And this is how it goes for me now. instead of seeing old kids I taught (though I did see one) or their parents, this time I see my physical therapist whose son is playing for Noll. But I did talk with Whiting High legend Ray Zubeck and Bishop Noll legend-in-the-making, Paul Mullaney. Always good for a chat.

Times change. But, yeah, I’ll make a few more games.

Thanks for reading.