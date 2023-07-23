They were spilling out into the aisle at Strack’s in Hammond, the one near the state line. And not because the store does a bad job of organizing or keeping after things. They do, it’s a fine store. But there’s such a demand for it, I guess it doesn’t all fit on the shelves. Water. Bottled water.

I have an issue with it. Not water. Bottled water.

Water of course, is the vital element of life. We all started in the sea, and we have not evolved away from our dependence on water. And in spite of the recent flooding, we and other places have had recently, many areas are short on water, our desert Southwest would be an example.

So, bottled water?

Here’s a number for you: 1.3 billion. You know how much a billion is? Here’s a thing I did with kids in school to come to a visualization of how big a number that is.

I’d ask them to tell me how long it would take to count to a billion by ones, one number a second. After discounting the inevitable answer, a billion seconds, I’d tell them to put it in hours or days or weeks or whatever. Not too many got it, but the answer is a little over 32 years.

Or a billion dollars, in singles, laid end to end. How long would that line of bills be? It would circle the earth at the equator … three and a half times. These kinds of concrete examples help one visualize something that’s a bit hard to comprehend.

And the 1.3 billion number I mentioned? That’s the best estimate of two sources I looked at for the number of plastic water bottles used in, ready for it … a day. Pushing half a trillion a year. As one reads about it, it gets pretty complicated as to how many of those billions get recycled. The best number I saw was like 30% recycled in one way or another. And some estimates put the number as low as 10%.

Talking with Gerry Surufka, water superintendent for Calumet City, I got another visual to help understand the problem with the billions of bottles. If you connected all the un-recycled plastic bottles and ran them in a line, that line would circle the globe at the equator … 217 times.

Regardless, where do the billions of unrecycled bottles go? They end up in landfills and/or the oceans. We have been seeing microplastic particles in all kinds of living things, including in us. We are finding microplastics in human placentas. I may have let all my medical degrees lapse, but I’m still pretty sure this is not a good thing, doesn’t bode well for the future. I can see Charlton Heston on a beach damning us all. (Message me if you don’t get the reference, or watch the original Planet of the Apes)

But we have to have water, right? Surely we do … but why in bottles? Two reasons are generally given. Safety and convenience. Both reasons, pardon the pun, carry very little water.

The U.S. has among the safest drinking supplies in the world. The Environmental Protection Agency enforces regulations all community water systems must follow as set by the Safe Drinking Water Act. The water is relentlessly tested.

Bottled water is not nearly as highly regulated as tap water. The Food and Drug Administration regulates the safety of bottled water and if bottled water meets the EPA standards, then it’s OK by the FDA. There are no standards for labeling of bottled water. And — fun fact — many bottled water labels will mention something like “source: PWS” which means public water supply. Yes, they put tap water into the bottle with maybe a redundant filtering of the water that is already safe.

And some of the “spring” water isn’t always from, well … a spring. Check the lawsuit against the Poland Spring brand.

Convenience? Well, I guess you can say it’s convenient to carry bottled water where tap water isn’t readily available, but I’ve found it fairly easy to carry a reusable container with water. And you can find those made without plastic. And the water stays colder longer in a metal container.

And then there’s the convenience for our home. The planet. Perhaps you have heard of the Great Pacific Garbage Patch? This massive floating debris field in the Pacific Ocean? Made mostly of plastic? If not, Google it. It’s pretty disturbing. The world’s largest ocean is becoming the world’s largest landfill.

Taste? Cost? Depending on what minerals are in any given water supply, taste can differ. But in blind taste tests I’ve read about, people cannot distinguish tap from bottled water. I know I can’t.

As for cost, filling a gallon from single-serve water bottles? Some estimates put the cost of bottled at nearly 2,000 times a gallon higher than tap. A noticeable difference especially seeing how much bottled water is just filtered tap water anyway.

I don’t know, but it seems to me that we need to kick the habit. The bottles, not the water.

Thanks for reading.