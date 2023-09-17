There was a story in The Times last week by Molly DeVore about a place I know a little bit about. Federated Metals.

No, I never worked there, but I used to play there.

A little explanation.

Federated Metals was (it closed shop in 1983) recovered useable materials from any manner of stuff other industries basically threw away. From various processes like smelting, refining, and — I really don’t know what else — they would extract sundry products they would then sell.

Good idea, right? Don’t waste things. Find a use for what might otherwise be tossed. True. But there was a downside. The processes themselves caused some environmental issues that exist to this day. Largely, lead, as well as other contaminants which were emitted from the plant. Lead that now exists in the soils surrounding the plant in the Robertsdale section of Hammond, but mostly in Whiting, my hometown.

My first home was on Atchison Avenue in Whiting (technically, Robertsdale). It was about seven houses from the railroad spur line that went right into Federated Metals. Right beyond the track, lay George Lake. There was a little strip of trees and shrubs between 122nd Street, the end of the block, and that rail line.

On that little strip of land were the “forts” made by the many single-digit aged boys of the area. Perfect for little boy things, like burning the cattails we had picked and dried from the edge of the lake where they grew in abundance.

Just beyond the tracks was the site of great burning of the film. An explanation.

My father for all his life collected and showed movies. Not just home movies, though he had those too, but feature films, both 16- and 35-millimeter movies. The old movies were nitrate film which would deteriorate over time and become a hazard with the potential of igniting all on their own.

When his collection got too big, or some of the films got too old, he would let it be known through me and my brother that he was about to burn some film. This was done just across those tracks.

Why was this a big deal? Well, you have to see nitrate film burn to answer that. Lots of crackle and sizzle, lots of bright, bright flame and plumes of white smoke. A big deal to my brother and me and most all the single-digit aged kids from the hood.

In hindsight, probably not the safest nor pediatrician-recommended activity for young kids, or anybody else really, to attend. But it was cool and I was often asked when my dad was going to burn film. It happened more than a few times.

More often than film burning, my brother and I and sundry friends would just explore the wonders of the interesting landscape that actually was the waste heaps of Federated Metals. Cancer hills as my brother has taken to calling them. The multi-colored hills, the rocks, the oozy piles of, well who knows what. All cool at the time.

Just what was in all those piles and hills? Don’t know. But consider, if that company took other companies waste and smelted and/or refined it, what kind of waste was that? Don’t know if we know the answer to that question some 70-odd years later.

But we played in it. The biggest concern of our mother? A little ticked at the mud and clay which covered our clothes and shoes and besmirched the floor of our little house.

Another early childhood memory is riding our bikes behind the truck that was spraying to control the mosquito population. Really cool riding in the mist of, well, again, who knows what. But I’m pretty sure that whatever it was that killed the mosquitoes probably wasn’t recommended for inhalation by young lungs.

And when we were older, there were the innumerable tag football games on the field parallel to the track spur along Federated Metals. Kaiser Field we dubbed it. Why? Don’t know. I have a vague memory of maybe thinking the plant belonged to the Kaiser aluminum company? Lots of games, lots of time on the ground.

Most of the youngsters I’ve referenced in these little stories, though not all, are still around, meaning not dead. And I’ve seen memes on Facebook holding up some of the activities of the '50s and early '60s like I described, as signs of how tough our generation was or how overly protective and overly regulated we are today.

I don’t buy that. I’m glad we’ve wised up a little. I’m glad there is an Environmental Protection Agency, and stricter rules about waste management, and what we spray in the air. And that rail spur is gone. Turned into a very nice walking/bike path. The area of the old waste piles is fenced off with a warning sign.

I know Lake Michigan is cleaner, much cleaner, than it was when I was a little kid. I vividly remember seeing raw sewage enter the lake from a pipe not far from the beach. And I remember the first thing my mother did when we got out of the lake from swimming was to wipe the oil off our feet.

Yeah, things in many ways are better. Less hazardous. But some of that old stuff we survived … sure makes for some memories. Especially now that the old playgrounds of my youth are now a Superfund cleanup site.

Thanks for reading.